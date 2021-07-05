These are the 5 "cheapest" rentals available in Toronto right now
Jul 5 2021, 1:53 pm
It’s still a renter’s market in Toronto, and not only does that mean there are tons of rentals available, but there are plenty of good, “cheap” rentals too.
Although recent market analysis has shown that rental prices are slowly climbing back up after plummeting last year, they’re still nowhere near pre-pandemic prices. So if you’re on the fence about whether to take the leap and find a new apartment while prices are lower, now’s the time to do it.
If you’re hoping to save as much as possible on rent when you sign a new lease, here are five of the cheapest rentals available in Toronto right now, rounded up courtesy of Zoocasa.
2722 Yonge Street – $850
- One-bedroom
- Two bathrooms
- No parking
- One bedroom in a shared apartment, close to Yonge and Eglinton.
116 Virginia Avenue – $1,000
- One-bedroom
- One bathroom
- No parking
- Basement apartment with a separate entrance.
41 Gotham Court – $1,200
- Basement studio
- One bathroom
- No parking
- Separate entrance, heated floors in washroom, private backyard space
600 Eglinton Avenue West – $1,300
- Studio
- One-bathroom
- One parking for an additional fee
- 700 sq ft
- Separate kitchen, steps to upcoming Eglinton Crosstown.
40 Sunray Crescent – $1,350
- Basement one-bedroom
- One bathroom
- One parking
- Private entrance, private laundry, storage space in the garage.