These are the 5 "cheapest" rentals available in Toronto right now

It’s still a renter’s market in Toronto, and not only does that mean there are tons of rentals available, but there are plenty of good, “cheap” rentals too.

Although recent market analysis has shown that rental prices are slowly climbing back up after plummeting last year, they’re still nowhere near pre-pandemic prices. So if you’re on the fence about whether to take the leap and find a new apartment while prices are lower, now’s the time to do it.

If you’re hoping to save as much as possible on rent when you sign a new lease, here are five of the cheapest rentals available in Toronto right now, rounded up courtesy of Zoocasa.

One-bedroom

Two bathrooms

No parking

One bedroom in a shared apartment, close to Yonge and Eglinton.

One-bedroom

One bathroom

No parking

Basement apartment with a separate entrance.

Basement studio

One bathroom

No parking

Separate entrance, heated floors in washroom, private backyard space

Studio

One-bathroom

One parking for an additional fee

700 sq ft

Separate kitchen, steps to upcoming Eglinton Crosstown.