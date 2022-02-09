Fly roundtrip from Toronto to Alberta or BC for under $170 starting next month

Book a Canadian getaway for cheap this year with flights from Toronto to destinations in Alberta and BC going for less than $170.

According to YYC Deals, there are plenty of low fares to be found as WestJet and Air Canada battle Flair Airlines and new low-cost carrier Lynx Air.

Budget-friendly roundtrip flights from Toronto can be booked through WestJet in March, April, May, June, September, and October 2022.

Roundtrip flights from Toronto to Calgary are currently available from $118, or, if you prefer to land in Alberta’s capital city, Toronto to Edmonton fares can be purchased for $138.

For those hoping to head to our westernmost province from Toronto, roundtrip flights to Vancouver are available from $165 right now. Fares from Toronto to Victoria or Abbotsford also start at $165.

How to find and book these deals

1. Search the following on Google flights, based on where you’d like to travel:

2. Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for the cheapest date combinations.

3. Select the travel dates and times that work best for you at the lowest fare.

4. Head over to the WestJet website.

5. Use the same dates you found on Google Flights to book your trip.

It’s important to note that to travel domestically in Canada, you’ll need to have proof of vaccine and a valid photo ID with you to be able to board a plane.

And remember, if you’re planning on travelling outside of Ontario, it’s important to review your destination’s COVID-19 public health restrictions before you leave.

Bon voyage!