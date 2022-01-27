Take a vacation on the cheap this year, with flights from Toronto to destinations in Quebec and BC going for less than $200 roundtrip starting next month.

These budget-friendly fares can be found from February to October 2022, with non-stop flights between $96 and $198.

Roundtrip flights from Toronto to Montreal are currently available from $96, or, if you prefer to land in Quebec’s capital, Toronto to Quebec City fares can also be found starting at $96.

For those hoping to head from Toronto to our westernmost province, cheap flights to Vancouver are available from $198 roundtrip in February. Additionally, fares can be found from Toronto to Abbotsford for $104.

How to find and book these deals

1. Search the following on Google flights:

Google Flights: Toronto to Montreal

Google Flights: Toronto to Quebec City

Google Flights: Toronto to Vancouver

Google Flights: Toronto to Abbotsford

2. Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for the cheapest date combinations.

3. Find the dates that work for you at the best fare.

4. Go to the website of the airline with your chosen fare and dates.

5. Use the same dates you found on Google Flights to book your trip.

It’s important to note that, to travel domestically in Canada, you’ll need to have proof of vaccine and a valid photo ID with you to be able to board a plane. And remember, if you’re planning on travelling outside of Ontario, it’s important to review provincial COVID-19 public health restrictions before you leave.

Bon voyage!