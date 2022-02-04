Viva Las Vegas: Fly roundtrip from Toronto to Sin City for under $215

Need a break from the cold, snowy weather? You can fly roundtrip from Toronto to Las Vegas for just over $200!

Air Canada Rouge and WestJet have dropped their prices for flights to Vegas.

According to YYZ Deals, you can now fly roundtrip from Toronto to Vegas in January, February, March, late April, and June for under $215. And that includes taxes.

So, how can you get the deal?

First, you’ll need to do a Google Flight search for Toronto to Las Vegas. Click on the price graph and look for the cheapest prices. We found one for $239 in March.

Now, head over to Priceline and search the same dates. The prices will be in US dollars.

If you do the conversion, it will work out to be under $215 CDN.

Not too bad for a Vegas getaway!

And remember… What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas. Maybe.