Toronto Catholic schools to raise Pride flag for the first time next month

For the very first time, Toronto Catholic schools will raise the Pride flag.

At a virtual board meeting on May 6, the Toronto Catholic District School Board’s (TCDSB) trustees voted in favour of proclaiming June as Pride Month each year, beginning in 2021.

The board also voted to fly the Pride flag at all Toronto Catholic schools and within its own office for the entire month.

The Board of Trustees has voted in favour of proclaiming Pride Month every June starting in 2021; & that the Pride flag be flown at the Board office & all #TCDSB schools for the month of June. — Toronto Catholic District School Board (@TCDSB) May 7, 2021

The vote comes after the school board’s 2SLGBTQ+ Advisory Committee recommended that June be declared Pride Month and for the flag to be raised at schools across Toronto.

“The committee’s recommendation is that each school in the system raise the Pride flag to further emphasize the acceptance, inclusion, and support of 2SLGBTQ+,” the April 22 report reads.

Toronto City Councilor Kristyn Wong-Tam, who spoke at the Thursday evening board meeting, said that with the passing of the motion, “history is made.”

“Thank you to the TCDSB Trustees who voted to make Toronto’s Catholic school community more inclusive and safer for LGBTQ2S families and teachers,” Wong-Tam tweeted.

TCDSB’s decision to fly the Pride flag comes several years after the Toronto District School Board made the move.

Additionally, TDSB’s board trustees have been participating in the Toronto Pride Parade since 2000 and declared the board as a gay-straight alliance in support of students in 2011.