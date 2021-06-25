City of Toronto cancels Canada Day fireworks show

For the second year in a row, the City of Toronto has canceled its Canada Day fireworks display due to COVID-19.

A media relations spokesperson confirmed to Daily Hive that the city’s annual July 1 fireworks show would not be going ahead this year.

All Canada Day-related festivals and parades have been called off as well due to public health guidelines.

Normally held in Mel Lastman Square, attracting more than 30,000 spectators, the 2020 iteration of the dazzling display was held virtually due to the pandemic.

The City did not specify whether it had planned a digital display for this year’s celebrations but noted it would announce details of its virtual Canada Day programming closer to July 1.

In May, Toronto cancelled all major in-person events through to Labour Day due to COVID-19 and associated public health guidelines.