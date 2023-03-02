10 notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month

Businesses that have closed in Toronto included some that were around for a long, long time, even as long as a quarter or half of a century. They’ll be truly missed by multiple generations.

Here are notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month.

Located on Yonge between Bloor and Wellesley, this furniture store was in business for over 50 years before finally closing its doors.

The last location standing for this macaron business was located on The Queensway, but they’ve now closed it to focus solely on their wholesale operations.

The beginning of the month saw the end of this Stockyards District craft brewery, which shuttered on the first day of February.

On the last day of February, the Etobicoke outlet for this popular cookware company known for its baking sheets ceased its operations.

After 43 years in business in the Beaches, this beloved Chinese food restaurant closed down for good on February 28.

The Ossington brick-and-mortar that represented this urban organic grocer and source of health food closed down last month, but they’re still operating through other avenues.

This St. Clair West restaurant had been struggling since lockdowns and restrictions hit, and ultimately never recovered. They closed in the middle of the month.

Though it was a popular stop on the Queen West strip for 25 years, this sushi restaurant closed at the beginning of February, notifying customers by posting signs in their windows.

The King West location of this Italian restaurant bid the city goodbye via social media last month, letting everyone know that February 11 was their very last day.

Though this is more of a rebrand than a closure, it’s still a notable change for Bloordale as this restaurant that once served mainly pizza will now be serving pasta classics similar to its sister restaurant, Sugo, next door under the name Bar Sugo.