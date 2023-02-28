Police investigating suspicious fire at downtown Toronto restaurant (PHOTO/VIDEO)

A massive downtown Toronto restaurant and several floors of office space above it are charred this morning after a suspicious early-morning fire that police believe may have been set intentionally.

Police report that emergency crews were first called to the area of Brant Street and King Street West at 4:08 am for reports of a restaurant fire.

Upon arrival, they discovered a two-alarm blaze originating from the patio of Myth — the buzzy, 5,000-square-foot Greek restaurant that replaced The Citizen at 522 King Street West in 2021.

“Toronto firefighters made quick work of a 2-alarm commercial/industrial fire this morning on King St. W (W of Spadina Ave.) The fire has been extinguished,” announced Toronto Fire Services just before 7:15 am.

“Crews completing overhaul tasks and checking for extension. Thankfully, no injuries reported at this time.”

Police told reporters that they suspect arson, noting that a gas canister had been located at the scene.

The extent of damage to the restaurant has not yet been revealed, but police say that there was no damage to neighbouring buildings.

Adelaide Street remains closed from Brant Street to Spadina Avenue, while Brant Street is closed from Adelaide to King Street as police investigate.

The venue impacted is located right in the heart of the King West club district and was originally built as part of the E.C. Gurney & Co. Stove Foundry in 1872.

It is designated under the Ontario Heritage Act and is considered part of the King-Spadina Heritage Conservation District.