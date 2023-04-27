Toronto is getting seven buildings taller than anything that exists in Canada (RENDERINGS)

If you asked tourists to name the country’s tallest building, you’d probably be met with the CN Tower as their answer, though they’d be dead wrong.

Since the CN Tower is not technically considered a habitable building, that title goes to First Canadian Place in Toronto’s Financial District, which has held onto its crown as Canada’s tallest building since completing construction in 1975 at a height of 298 metres.

But First Canadian Place’s reign as the city and country’s tallest building is finally being challenged.

Skyscraper expert Stephen Velasco — known for his detailed 3D depictions of future Toronto cityscapes — recently highlighted this batch of heavyweights in a blog post, removing stalled and scaled-back projects to form a current picture of what locals can expect to see on the skyline in the coming years.

What Toronto is left with are seven soaring new skyscrapers gunning to surpass the current tallest and break the 300-metre “supertall” mark, including two already well under construction, and five waiting in the wings.

Velasco shared an infographic with blogTO, breaking down these future skyline titans with statistics and height comparisons, weighed against a familiar behemoth in the CN Tower.

You might also like: Canada’s high home prices to drive rent up further in the next three years: CMHC

Toronto's Eglinton Crosstown may be delayed until 2024 and people are furious

These are the weirdest things Canadians have left behind in an Uber (VIDEO)

SkyTower at Pinnacle One Yonge

This 95-storey condo tower is under construction with an approved height of 312 metres at the foot of Yonge Street. As it stands now, that would make the rising Hariri Pontarini Architects-designed tower Toronto and Canada’s tallest.

But developer Pinnacle International is seeking even more height for the enormous development, applying for an increase to 344 metres. At 105 storeys, this height increase has the potential to give Canada its first building exceeding 100 floors.

The One

Rising from the southwest corner of Yonge and Bloor, Mizrahi Developments’ ambitious flagship project is well on its way to an approved height of 85 storeys, planned to ascend to a peak of 308 metres.

Like its aforementioned rival a few kilometres to the south on Yonge Street, a height increase is also being sought for The One, which would improve the Foster + Partners-designed condo and hotel tower another nine storeys to a height of 338 metres.

Regardless of whether it can top Pinnacle One Yonge, The One may temporarily claim the title of Canada’s tallest until the former catches up.

Forma – West Tower

The west tower of this long-awaited Frank Gehry-designed complex on King Street West is approved to rise 82 storeys to a height of 308 metres, matching the approved height of The One.

It will be the taller of the two towers revealed all the way back in 2012, planned as a second phase to the shorter east tower now beginning construction.

The project from Great Gulf, Dream Unlimited, and Westdale Properties may not end up taking the crown of the country’s tallest, but its deconstructivist design will surely make it one of the most memorable.

One Yonge – Phase 3

Pinnacle International’s One Yonge complex is already home to the country’s future tallest building, but the developer is also looking to build Canada’s fourth-tallest right next door.

The complex’s third phase is proposed to rise 92 storeys to a height of 305 metres, boasting a similar design as its taller sibling from Hariri Pontarini Architects.

Union Park – East Tower

Oxford Properties’ enormous four-tower complex planned on Front Street near the Rogers Centre includes a proposed 60-storey office tower that would reach a height of 303 metres.

A design by Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects features a sweeping roofline that would add some drama to the skyline, mirrored by a fraternal-twin office tower and a pair of complementary residential towers.

15 Bloor Street West

The newest entry in Toronto’s supertall skyscraper race emerged in February, when Reserve Properties tabled plans to build a 94-storey residential tower on Bloor Street West, just west of Yonge.

Designed by IBI Group, the towering new addition would rise 302 metres from the site of a recently departed H&M location and an adjacent Scotiabank branch.

191 Bay Street

The last of these seven skyscrapers is proposed as a long-anticipated third phase of QuadReal Properties’ Commerce Court complex in the Financial District, a stone’s throw from the current tallest building title-holder at King and Bay.

The 64-storey/301-metre office tower is the third on this list designed by Hariri Pontarini Architects — a firm clearly staking a claim on the city’s skyline. One standout feature of this tower is the planned observation deck that would place tourists high above the Financial District.