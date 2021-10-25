Real EstateUrbanized

These 10 Toronto condo buildings have the best price per sq ft

Laura Hanrahan
Oct 25 2021, 8:42 pm
Courtesy of Strata.ca

When you’re buying a condo in Toronto, you have to consider not only the price of the unit but also how much that price is really getting you.

With the average Toronto condo price per square foot coming in at $887, looking for buildings that tend to sell below that may help you stretch your budget to get an even larger space.

But of course, there’s also the condo maintenance fee to consider, which is typically assessed on a per-square-foot basis, and usually ends up being a large chunk of a buyer’s monthly costs.

Below are 10 condominiums in Toronto where you’ll get the best value for your dollar, ranked by Strata.ca and based on both the cost to buy and maintenance fees.

1-82 Hargrave Lane & 2102-2166 Bayview Avenue

Courtesy of Strata.ca

  • Neighbourhood: Lawrence Park
  • Cost: $736 per sq ft (vs. $951 neighbourhood average)
  • Maintenance Fee: 25¢ per sq ft (vs. 72¢ neighbourhood average)

42-60 Curzon Street

Courtesy of Strata.ca

  • Neighbourhood: Leslieville-South Riverdale
  • Cost: $704 per sq ft (vs. $982 neighbourhood average)
  • Maintenance Fee: 27¢ per sq ft (vs. 63¢ neighbourhood average)

97-101 The Queensway

Courtesy of Strata.ca

  • Neighbourhood: High Park-Swansea
  • Cost: $672 per sq ft (vs. $861 neighbourhood average)
  • Maintenance Fee: 23¢ per sq ft (vs. 80¢ neighbourhood average)

11 Everson Drive

Courtesy of Strata.ca

  • Neighbourhood: Willowdale
  • Cost: $657 per sq ft (vs. $826 neighbourhood average)
  • Maintenance Fee: 26¢ per sq ft (68¢ neighbourhood average)

1-121 Mondeo Dr

Courtesy of Strata.ca

  • Neighbourhood: Dorset Park, Scarborough
  • Cost: $492 per sq ft (vs. $540 neighbourhood average)
  • Maintenance Fee: 22¢ per sq ft (vs. 60¢ neighbourhood average)

242-262 John Garland Boulevard

Courtesy of Strata.ca

  • Neighbourhood: Rexdale
  • Cost: $409 per sq ft (vs. $528 neighbourhood average)
  • Maintenance Fee: 39¢ per sq ft (vs. 57¢ neighbourhood average)

Guildwood Townhomes

Courtesy of Strata.ca

  • Scarborough Village-Guildwood, Scarborough
  • Cost: $379 per sq ft (vs. $486 neighbourhood average)
  • Maintenance Fee: 30¢ per sq ft (vs. 61¢ neighbourhood average)

188 Bonis Avenue

Courtesy of Strata.ca

  • Neighbourhood: Tam O’Shanter
  • Cost: $368 per sq ft (vs. $559 neighbourhood average)
  • Maintenance Fee: 47¢ per sq ft (vs. 55¢ neighbourhood average)

1 Reidmount Avenue

Courtesy of Strata.ca

  • Neighbourhood: Agincourt
  • Cost: $346 per sq ft (vs. $610 neighbourhood average)
  • Maintenance Fee: 55¢ per sq ft (vs. 57¢ neighbourhood average)

45 Silverstone Drive

Courtesy of Strata.ca

  • Neighbourhood: Rexdale
  • Cost: $298 per sq ft (vs. $528 neighbourhood average)
  • Maintenance Fee: 41¢ per sq ft (vs. 57¢ neighbourhood average)

