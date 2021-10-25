These 10 Toronto condo buildings have the best price per sq ft

When you’re buying a condo in Toronto, you have to consider not only the price of the unit but also how much that price is really getting you.

With the average Toronto condo price per square foot coming in at $887, looking for buildings that tend to sell below that may help you stretch your budget to get an even larger space.

But of course, there’s also the condo maintenance fee to consider, which is typically assessed on a per-square-foot basis, and usually ends up being a large chunk of a buyer’s monthly costs.

Below are 10 condominiums in Toronto where you’ll get the best value for your dollar, ranked by Strata.ca and based on both the cost to buy and maintenance fees.

Neighbourhood: Lawrence Park

Cost: $736 per sq ft (vs. $951 neighbourhood average)

Maintenance Fee: 25¢ per sq ft (vs. 72¢ neighbourhood average)

Neighbourhood: Leslieville-South Riverdale

Cost: $704 per sq ft (vs. $982 neighbourhood average)

Maintenance Fee: 27¢ per sq ft (vs. 63¢ neighbourhood average)

Neighbourhood: High Park-Swansea

Cost: $672 per sq ft (vs. $861 neighbourhood average)

Maintenance Fee: 23¢ per sq ft (vs. 80¢ neighbourhood average)

Neighbourhood: Willowdale

Cost: $657 per sq ft (vs. $826 neighbourhood average)

Maintenance Fee: 26¢ per sq ft (68¢ neighbourhood average)

Neighbourhood: Dorset Park, Scarborough

Cost: $492 per sq ft (vs. $540 neighbourhood average)

Maintenance Fee: 22¢ per sq ft (vs. 60¢ neighbourhood average)

Neighbourhood: Rexdale

Cost: $409 per sq ft (vs. $528 neighbourhood average)

Maintenance Fee: 39¢ per sq ft (vs. 57¢ neighbourhood average)

Scarborough Village-Guildwood, Scarborough

Cost: $379 per sq ft (vs. $486 neighbourhood average)

Maintenance Fee: 30¢ per sq ft (vs. 61¢ neighbourhood average)

Neighbourhood: Tam O’Shanter

Cost: $368 per sq ft (vs. $559 neighbourhood average)

Maintenance Fee: 47¢ per sq ft (vs. 55¢ neighbourhood average)

Neighbourhood: Agincourt

Cost: $346 per sq ft (vs. $610 neighbourhood average)

Maintenance Fee: 55¢ per sq ft (vs. 57¢ neighbourhood average)