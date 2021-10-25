These 10 Toronto condo buildings have the best price per sq ft
Oct 25 2021, 8:42 pm
When you’re buying a condo in Toronto, you have to consider not only the price of the unit but also how much that price is really getting you.
With the average Toronto condo price per square foot coming in at $887, looking for buildings that tend to sell below that may help you stretch your budget to get an even larger space.
But of course, there’s also the condo maintenance fee to consider, which is typically assessed on a per-square-foot basis, and usually ends up being a large chunk of a buyer’s monthly costs.
Below are 10 condominiums in Toronto where you’ll get the best value for your dollar, ranked by Strata.ca and based on both the cost to buy and maintenance fees.
1-82 Hargrave Lane & 2102-2166 Bayview Avenue
- Neighbourhood: Lawrence Park
- Cost: $736 per sq ft (vs. $951 neighbourhood average)
- Maintenance Fee: 25¢ per sq ft (vs. 72¢ neighbourhood average)
42-60 Curzon Street
- Neighbourhood: Leslieville-South Riverdale
- Cost: $704 per sq ft (vs. $982 neighbourhood average)
- Maintenance Fee: 27¢ per sq ft (vs. 63¢ neighbourhood average)
97-101 The Queensway
- Neighbourhood: High Park-Swansea
- Cost: $672 per sq ft (vs. $861 neighbourhood average)
- Maintenance Fee: 23¢ per sq ft (vs. 80¢ neighbourhood average)
11 Everson Drive
- Neighbourhood: Willowdale
- Cost: $657 per sq ft (vs. $826 neighbourhood average)
- Maintenance Fee: 26¢ per sq ft (68¢ neighbourhood average)
1-121 Mondeo Dr
- Neighbourhood: Dorset Park, Scarborough
- Cost: $492 per sq ft (vs. $540 neighbourhood average)
- Maintenance Fee: 22¢ per sq ft (vs. 60¢ neighbourhood average)
242-262 John Garland Boulevard
- Neighbourhood: Rexdale
- Cost: $409 per sq ft (vs. $528 neighbourhood average)
- Maintenance Fee: 39¢ per sq ft (vs. 57¢ neighbourhood average)
Guildwood Townhomes
- Scarborough Village-Guildwood, Scarborough
- Cost: $379 per sq ft (vs. $486 neighbourhood average)
- Maintenance Fee: 30¢ per sq ft (vs. 61¢ neighbourhood average)
188 Bonis Avenue
- Neighbourhood: Tam O’Shanter
- Cost: $368 per sq ft (vs. $559 neighbourhood average)
- Maintenance Fee: 47¢ per sq ft (vs. 55¢ neighbourhood average)
1 Reidmount Avenue
- Neighbourhood: Agincourt
- Cost: $346 per sq ft (vs. $610 neighbourhood average)
- Maintenance Fee: 55¢ per sq ft (vs. 57¢ neighbourhood average)
45 Silverstone Drive
- Neighbourhood: Rexdale
- Cost: $298 per sq ft (vs. $528 neighbourhood average)
- Maintenance Fee: 41¢ per sq ft (vs. 57¢ neighbourhood average)