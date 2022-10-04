While you may think of Silicon Valley when you hear the word “startup,” Canadians don’t have to venture far to find themselves in an entrepreneurial hub.

And when it comes to getting a startup started (say that ten times fast), our very own Toronto is one of the best places on earth. According to a newly published Hello Safe report, Toronto, 24th at a global level, is the best city in Canada for startups in 2022.

Another standout within the province was Ottawa, which finished in fourth place on the national ranking.

According to the study, half of the 1,000 best Canadian cities in the world for startups are located in Ontario.

Despite their size, Kingston, Ontario, (eighth) and Victoria, BC, (ninth) find themselves very high in this ranking, a score that the website calls “remarkable.”

On the international scale, Canada performed very highly, finishing in fourth place, just behind the United States, the United Kingdom, and Israel.

According to Hello Safe, Startup Blink’s annual ranking of the best countries and cities for startups is based on three sets of criteria: quality, quantity, and business environment. This “allows this organization to establish a top 100 of the best countries and a top 1,000 of the best cities for startups in the world.”

To view the extensive national and international rankings, visit hellosafe.ca.