18 companies hiring over 115 positions in Toronto this October

Toronto is Canada’s largest job market, and one of the perks of living here is that there’s always a new opportunity just around the corner.

Once you update that resume and dust off your LinkedIn profile, then you’re ready to take a chance on a new opportunity.

Every month, Daily Hive rounds up companies hiring in Toronto, so check out who’s looking for new team members (whether in the city or remotely) this month.

Who: Talk Shop is a full-service, integrated communications agency and one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers. They value bright ideas and are always looking for smarter ways to work. The Talk Shop team works with diverse clients in technology, consumer goods, lifestyle and real estate, and they believe awesome people are the foundation of greatness.

Jobs: Social Media Account Associate

Perks: Flexible schedules, comprehensive health benefits, generous parental and family leave, paid volunteer time, yearly retreat, access to Sphere (online coaching), professional development and networking opportunities, team building events and happy hours, and more.

More: To learn more about Talk Shop openings, visit their careers page.

Who: Reddit is a community of communities where people can dive into anything through experiences built around their interests, hobbies, and passions. With more than 50 million daily active uniques and 100,000+ active communities, it’s home to the most open and authentic conversations on the internet.

Jobs: Client Partner, Mid-Market, Senior iOS Engineer, X, Sr. Data Scientist, International Growth (Market Insights), Senior Data Scientist, Analytics – International Growth, Senior Frontend Engineer, and Developer Platform, among 36 more.

Perks: Comprehensive health benefits, flexible unlimited vacation days, monthly global wellness days, family planning stipends and services, four+ months paid parental leave, personal and professional development stipends, paid volunteer time off, and workspace and home office stipends.

More: To learn more about Reddit Canada’s open positions, visit their careers page.

Who: Intelliware is a technology delivery and consulting organization focused on delivering business impact through technology. For over 32 years, Intelliware has provided custom software development and digital engineering solutions that enable organizations to solve complex challenges and accelerate their goals.

Jobs: Current job openings include Android Developer, Mobile Solution Architect, Software Developer, Software Delivery Manager and Senior Business Analyst.

Perks: Intelliware hosts socials and participate in activities such as town halls and board game nights, and offer flexible working hours, paid sick days, and unpaid leaves of absences for employees to attend to any personal needs like school or travel. They also offer monthly extra-curricular activities, and as a learning organization, Intelliware dedicates three weeks per person every year to training, R&D, and knowledge-sharing with events such as lunch and learns, hands-on labs and hackathons.

More: To learn more about Intelliware’s current openings, visit their careers page.

Who: Endy is the Toronto-based mattress brand revolutionizing the way Canadians sleep. Since exploding onto the e-commerce scene in 2015, Endy has grown to become Canada’s leading online mattress brand, and one of the country’s fastest-growing D2C brands — ever.

Jobs: Endy is hiring for a Supply Chain Analyst. Check back often, as Endy often posts new roles in marketing, customer experience, operations, project management, finance, and design.

Perks: Wellness days, flexible vacation policy, parental leave program, health and lifestyle benefits, monthly team events, and an assortment of products, including the Endy Mattress. After all, good sleep leads to great work, right?

More: To learn more about Endy, visit their careers page.

Who: CapIntel is one of Canada’s leading fintech companies, providing intuitively designed technology that is transforming the way financial advisors and wealth professionals work. With over 10,000 advisors across the country using the platform, CapIntel is focused on elevating the finance industry to help build wealth for all Canadians.

Jobs: Director, Finance and Senior Product Designer/Researcher.

Perks: The CapIntel team enjoys a remote-friendly workplace with a home-office allowance, flexible working options, choice of brand new technology – Mac or PC, a competitive benefits plan with a healthcare spending account, custom swag designed by a Toronto-based atelier, participation in CapIntel’s equity ownership program, and more.

More: To learn more about CapIntel and their current openings, visit their careers page. Don’t see a job you’re interested in? CapIntel is always looking for great talent, so reach out to [email protected].

Who: Makeship is a crowdfunding platform that provides a new, innovative way for content creators to connect with their global fanbase, build their brand and turn their passions into products. Through collaborations with creators, Makeship enables the design, creation and distribution of limited edition custom products — like Plushies.

Jobs: Junior Illustrator, Illustrator, Engineering Manager, Lead Software Developer

Perks: Makeship offers stellar health and dental benefits, flexible working hours, paid time off every calendar year, mental health and wellness days, a WFH allowance, and more!

More: To learn more about Makeship, visit their careers page.

Who: Lighthouse Labs was created in 2013 by a team of software developers with a passion for code, mentorship, and education. Their mission: to transform the way that tech education is delivered.

Jobs: Career Services Coordinator, National Employer Partnerships Manager – Data Science, Mentor (Web Development), Student Success Coordinator, Cyber Security Instructor, Data Science Instructors, Part Time Web Development Instructors, Learning Experience Designer, Data Transformation Manager, and a Lead Ruby on Rails Developer to join their clan of gritty, ambitious and quirky humans.

Perks: Employees enjoy continued remote flexibility, employee benefits, and additional time off over the holiday season.

More: To learn more about Lighthouse Labs, visit their careers page.

Who: Givex is an end-to-end customer engagement solution that provides POS, gift card and loyalty solutions to Canada’s restaurant industry.

Jobs: Account Manager, Business Development Manager (Brazil Market), Business Development Manager, Digital Marketing Specialist, Field Service Technician, Implementations Specialist (Brazil Market), Implementations Specialist, Inside Sales Representative, and Program Administrator.

Perks: You’ll get to work for a fast-growing, global technology company that offers long-term career growth, promotions from within the company, and the opportunity to relocate internationally. Remote, office and hybrid work options are available.

More: To can learn more about Givex, visit their careers page.

Who: One of Canada’s fastest-growing companies, online car purchasing and delivery platform Canada Drives allows customers to find and choose their vehicle, pay in full or finance, sign all documents and have their vehicle delivered to their doorstep as quickly as the same day.

Jobs: Customer Service Representative (Remote), Administrative Assistant (Remote), Senior SEO Manager (Remote), Engineering Manager, Frontend (Remote), Lead Engineer – DevSecOps (Remote), an Automotive Buyer (Remote) and more.

Perks: Employees enjoy full MSP & benefits, a fully stocked kitchen, subsidized transit pass, and monthly team events.

More: Check out Canada Drives’ job board for current opportunities.

Who: Adyen is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Facebook, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft.

Jobs: Account Executive – Corporate, Account Executive – Enterprise and Account Executive – Enterprise Issuing.

Perks: Adyen’s team enjoys a yearly trip to Amsterdam, a global exchange program, delicious healthy lunches, and more!

More: To learn more about job openings, visit their careers page.

Who: Knak, the world’s first codeless email and landing page creation platform, started with a simple idea: making life easier for marketers. Built by marketers and designed for everyone, Knak exists to lead the fight for creativity in marketing. The platform allows users to create beautiful on-brand emails and landing pages in minutes – no coding required.

Jobs: Content Marketing Manager, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Demand Generation Manager, and Salesforce Administrator.

Perks: Minimum three weeks vacation, seven days of life leave, half day on Fridays in the summer, $1,000 home office credit, equity in the company, staff beach vacations, $5,000 yearly professional development budget, low-tech Monday mornings, comprehensive health coverage from day one, remote-friendly culture and so much more.

More: To learn more about Knak’s open positions, visit their website.

Who: NDAX is a leading innovative cryptocurrency trading platform in compliance with Canadian banking regulations, created with retail, institutional, early-investors, and crypto traders in mind. NDAX is a simple, compliant, and easy-to-use trading platform setting the standard for the Canadian cryptocurrency industry.

Jobs: Product Manager (Remote), Project Manager / Analyst (Remote) and many more.

Perks: Flexible remote work hours, paid time off benefits, a stock option plan, bonus awards and gifts, employee discounts, training and development and an extended healthcare plan (medical, disability, dental and vision), Group Life AD&D critical illness insurance

More: To learn more, visit their website.

Who: PolicyMe is Canada’s leading digital life insurance solution for Canadian families, making it easy to get a quote and apply for term life insurance online in 20 minutes or less. Since launching in 2018, the Canadian insurtech has sold over $5 billion in life insurance coverage to Canadians.

Jobs: DevOpsSec Engineer, Senior Software Engineer, Software Engineer, and SEO Manager.

Perks: A competitive salary, access to stock options, an annual Health Spend Account, four weeks of vacation and L&D resources to accelerate professional development. The team is fully remote with optional access to an office in downtown Toronto.

More: To learn more about PolicyMe and its current openings, visit their careers page.

Who: Humi is Canada’s leading HR, Payroll, and Benefits solution for rapidly scaling small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across Canada. A company filled with builders and boundary-pushers, Humi is focused on building the tools to help Canadian organizations foster their greatest asset: their employees.

Jobs: Director of Sales; Product Manager – Integration and Analytics; Product Manager, Payroll; DevOps Specialist; Senior DevOps Specialist and more.

Perks: All operations close at 1 pm on Fridays! Humi offers virtual onboarding and social events, and a competitive employee benefits package. Humi takes the mental health and wellness of Humigos seriously and offers extended employee and family assistance program (EFAP) services through its partnership with InkBlot Therapy.

More: To learn more about Humi, visit their careers page.

Who: ReturnBear is Canada’s first end-to-end returns solution that makes retail returns easy for everyone, and better for the planet. Merchants using ReturnBear can offer self-serve exchanges and returns to their Canadian customers, along with convenient package-free drop-off options across the country.

Jobs: Logistics Lead, Sr.QA-Automation Engineer (Web-Mobile), Business Operations Analyst, and Fall 2022 internships.

Perks: The company offers a work-from-home stipend, hybrid working flexibility, comprehensive benefits, and a pet-friendly office with coffee, snacks and all those good things. ReturnBear is committed to diversity and inclusion, supporting you in honing your craft and working collaboratively and flexibly with opportunities to shape a hybrid working style suited to your needs.

More: To learn more about ReturnBear’s open positions, visit their careers page.

Who: Ownr is a digital platform that offers a simple and convenient way for Canadian entrepreneurs to automate sophisticated legal tasks like registering or incorporating a business. With Ownr, Canadians can register or incorporate in less than 15 minutes and create, store, and update legal documents – including tax filing, employee management, and stock options.

Jobs: Senior Product Designer; Software Engineer; Senior Product Manager; Bilingual Marketing Manager (English/French), and more.

Perks: Ownr understands that to be the best at work, you need to have a life outside of work. That’s why they have generous travel policies, top health and dental benefits, healthy snacks, and more. Ownr employees have access to a customizable benefits package and RBC’s comprehensive compensation program.

More: To learn more about Ownr, visit their career page.

Who: ThinkData Works has created a comprehensive data catalogue solution – their platform enables clients to connect and manage data from any source, enrich it with data from external sources, and share it with data consumers inside or outside of their business. ThinkData Works is focused on increasing the return on data investments and unlocking growth by enabling a clean and project-ready data layer.

Jobs: Business Development Team Lead and additional roles.

Perks: The company’s benefits are designed to prioritize your mental and physical health, and offer flexibility to suit you and your family’s needs. One of their favourite perks is Summer Hours (half-day Fridays) and extra-long weekends. Every year the team also heads north for a three-day retreat to connect with each other, develop strategy and have fun!

More: To learn more about ThinkData Works and the current openings, visit their careers page.