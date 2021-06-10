Here are the must-visit farms for strawberry picking near Toronto

The sweet taste of summer! Is there anything better than biting into a perfectly ripe strawberry? Sun-ripened, juicy, sweet and oh so fresh — there’s just something about picking your own strawberries in the summertime.

It’s almost the time of year again when strawberries ready to be picked — and while there are some restrictions in place to keep everyone safe and socially distanced, strawberry picking is definitely a go this year!

So whether you want to spend the afternoon picking your own, or maybe you just want to stop by to grab some ready-picked strawberries to go, here are the best places near Toronto to pick your own strawberries this season.

Where: 1025 Cragg Rd, Uxbridge

When: Thursday to Sunday 9:30 am to 5 pm

Get your pick on this year at Forsythe Family Farm located about an hour away from Toronto. There’s something for everyone at this family farm! Spend some time picking berries, going on a forest trail walk, check out the farm animals, or visit the farm’s market for fresh treats and local produce.

The farm is following COVID-19 safety protocols and has provided hand sanitizing stations for guests. Additionally, masks are mandatory for guests visiting the farm.

Where: 122 Ashworth Road, Mount Albert

When: Everyday 8 am – 6 pm (no entry after 5 pm)

Brooks Farms offers more than 10 acres of fun for the whole family to enjoy this summer. Guests can pick their own strawberries, or visit farm’s market, bakery, cafe and more. The farm is currently open daily and is offering reduced admission prices since some attractions are currently unavailable due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Strawberry picking begins mid to late June when the berries are ready. Brooks Farm asks that guests visit in groups of five people or fewer and to respect physical distancing guidelines.

Where: 13682 Heart Lake Road, Caledon

When: Monday to Friday 8 am to 4:30 pm; Saturday to Sunday 8 am to 3:30 pm

Right now Downey’s Farm Market is open daily to visitors, and as of June 11 guests can access their play area.

Starting on June 10, strawberries will be available for pick-up only, and guests will be able to pick their own berries beginning June 13.

Keep in mind that face coverings are required here for all visitors, and the farm will provide their own sanitized baskets for their guests to use.

Where: 7388 Guelph Line, Campbellville

When: Monday to Sunday 9 am-5 pm (no entry after 4 pm)

A short ride from the city, Stonehaven Farms opens for strawberry picking starting June 12. Their pick your own strawberries are walk-in only, on a first come first serve basis. No reservations are being offered this year.

There are also ready-picked strawberries at their farm market for purchase.

Where: 365 10 Side Road, Milton

When: Monday to Friday 10 am – 5 pm (no entry after 4 pm); Saturday – Sunday 10 am – 6 pm (no entry after 5 pm)

Andrew’s Farm Market and Winery will open on June 12 for pick your own strawberries. To keep everyone safe, masks are required here inside the farm store and capacity guidelines are also in place.

Andrew’s farm offers over 165 acres of breathtaking countryside views to marvel at, along with walking trails, a straw maze and of course a winery. Stop by to pick up a bottle of vino (or two) to go with your strawberries for a match made in heaven!

Where: 5141 Simcoe Road 10, RR 2 Alliston

When: Monday to Sunday 9 am – 7 pm

Swing by Murphy’s Farm Market to pick your own strawberries in mid-to-late June. Be sure to check their Instagram or website later into the season for more details.

In the meantime, you can still stop by the market for some freshly baked goodies, seasonal produce and more. Masks are mandatory in the market and all lineups outside. They currently have a capacity of four guests inside the market, so they ask that only one person per household enter at a time.

Where: 571 Raglan Road East, Oshawa

When: TBD

Linton’s Farm Market plans to open later in June when their strawberries are perfectly ripe for picking. Visitors will also be able to purchase ready-picked baskets. Be sure to check back on their website for hours of operation once they open.

Where: 10825 Ninth Line, Markham

When: Monday to Thursday 8:30 am – 6 pm; Friday 7 am – 6 pm; Saturday 7 am – 5 pm



Get lost in the countryside while picking tons of fresh juicy berries at Reesor’s Farm Market in Markham. Strawberry picking will begin in mid-to-late June.

At Reesor’s visitors will need to book and pay in advance for their picking time which can be done online. Monday to Thursday from 7 am to 8:30 am is specifically reserved for seniors who do not need to make a reservation in advance.

Where: 6202 Walkers Line, Burlington

When: Tuesday to Friday 9 am – 6 pm; Saturday to Sunday 9 am -5 pm; Closed Mondays

Located in Burlington, Hutchinson Farms will have strawberries available starting June 19 through July. Strawberries will be available for pick-up only at their farm store, along with many other seasonal fruits and vegetables such as rhubarb, asparagus and more.