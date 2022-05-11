The 16th Annual Spirited Awards nominees have been announced, and many Toronto restaurants and bars have made the list.

Tales of the Cocktail, which aims to celebrate excellence in the drinks industry worldwide, has become one of the food and beverage industry’s most sought-after awards.

Toronto managed to score 12 nominations in five categories:

Best International Bar Team – Canada

Bar Raval

Mahjong Bar

Best International Cocktail Bar – Canada

Bar Mordecai

Civil Liberties

Cry Baby Gallery

Best International Hotel Bar – Canada

Clockwork Champagne & Cocktails at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel

Library Bar at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel

The Lounge at the Drake Hotel

Best International Restaurant Bar – Canada

Aloette

Bar Koukla

Best New International Cocktail Bar – Canada

Bar Pompette

Corsair

Bars and restaurants are nominated for the award through a submission form on the Tales of the Cocktail. A committee of respected bartenders, bar owners, educators, and writers from across the globe then vote on each establishment from one to five.

Nominees were announced on May 5, and the final ceremony is slated to happen on July 28.

Other cities with nominated bars and restaurants include Montreal, Halifax, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Quebec City, Victoria, Whistler, Cambridge, and Dartmouth.

“Returning to an in-person celebration for our 20-year anniversary means it’s more important than ever to support one another and celebrate our phenomenal industry,” said Eileen Wayner, Tales of the Cocktail Foundation CEO, in a press release.

“We are honoured to take this opportunity to thank all of our colleagues in the cocktail community for their contributions to the industry and offer our congratulations to all of this year’s regional honorees.”