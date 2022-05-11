5 fun and delicious ideas for dates to enjoy in East Toronto

If you’re in search of an innovative, delicious and fun date idea with your significant other, look no further because we have options.
Finding the best date night spot can be overwhelming, especially if you’re looking to impress your boo.
Check out this list of fun activities paired with good food at East Toronto:
Avling
Located in the heart of Leslieville, visit Avling to enjoy the brewery and taste local barrel-aged beer, dine in or take a stroll around their 4,000 sq feet rooftop farm. If you and your date are into good food, good drinks, and sustainability — you can find it all in Avling.
Address: 1042 Queen Street East
Phone: (416) 469-1010
Instagram | Website | Facebook
Coffee and Clothing
Share a coffee and/or vintage clothing passion with your date? Then, this is the spot for you. At Coffee and Clothing, you can enjoy shopping for vintage clothes and sip on your favourite cup of joe.
Address: 348 Pape Avenue
Phone: (647) 336-8546
Instagram | Website | Facebook
ItsLyfe
ItsLyfe is a meditation studio with a plant-based cafe. You can book a meditation class to nourish the soul and mind, then eat some delicious plant-based food to nourish the body. Basically, it is the ideal spot to delve deeper into relationships with your mind, body, soul, and… date.
Address: 998 Queen Street East
Phone: 416-462-0490
Instagram | Website | Facebook
Rorschach Brewing Company
This isn’t your typical brewery. Aside from trying out their refreshing local beer, they also offer delicious food you can enjoy from the rooftop patio. Rorschach features weekly “Movie Night Pizzas” with toppings inspired by movies (the pizza above was inspired by Blade Runner). Tip: check out their secret menu and specials 👀.
Address:
Phone: (647) 291-1999
Address:
Phone: (647) 291-1999
Leslieville Farmer’s Market
Take a stroll, enjoy live music, and visit different vendors from local farmers, wineries, cideries, breweries, arts and crafts, baked goods, and food! The market is back in Greenwood Park this Sunday, May 15th.
Address: 150 Greenwood Avenue