Toronto shop known for its handmade chocolates closes dream storefront

It’s hard to imagine a store, especially one specialized in chocolate and other sweet confections, having to close. But that was precisely the case for family- and women-owned-and-operated chocolatier Avoca.

A top chocolate shop in Toronto, the brand is well-loved for its handmade, fair trade, organic truffles crafted from the finest Belgian chocolate.

Since opening just off the Danforth on Hampton Avenue in 2015, the specialty chocolate shop has also become a neighbourhood go-to for ice cream and gelato. A staple on Toronto’s east side, it was also the first Toronto store to create masked chocolate Easter bunnies and Santas.

At the end of 2021, the Toronto-based confectionery took a giant leap westward, expanding into its third and largest location on 148 Ossington Avenue. Besides making everything on site, it drew attention from passersby for its elaborate seasonally changing window displays.

Sadly, owner Noni Fenby confirms with blogTO that the 3,000 square feet store sold its last bonbon this Easter, closing the space forever after the holiday weekend.

“Having lived in this city our whole lives and being very proud Canadians, we have been so happy to give everything to serving the community and producing handcrafted products with quality ingredients,” Fenby shares in a statement sent to blogTO.

“We love the neighbourhood of Ossington and are truly grateful to our loyal customers and the wonderful support and kindness we’ve received, but unfortunately due to circumstances beyond our control, we can no longer maintain that location.”

However, fans of Avoca need not fret, it’s still business as usual at its original sites.

“We have been making chocolate for nearly thirty years and will continue to serve the community with our handmade chocolate, ice cream, and gelato at our two long-standing locations on the Danforth and in Leaside,” Fenby shares.

You can stock up on sweet treats from Avoca at 176 Hampton Avenue and 850 Millwood Road.