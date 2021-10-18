Toronto is getting some very colourful curb extensions

A main street in Toronto is about to become a whole lot more colourful thanks to the addition of artistic curb extensions.

The City announced last week that six different intersections along Bloor Street West will be getting brightly coloured installations.

“Artistic curb extensions provide many benefits to road users, including reducing crossing distances for pedestrians, improving sightlines, reducing turning vehicle speeds, increasing space for people to wait or pass, [and] improving accessibility [and] user experience for pedestrians,” the City of Toronto tweeted.

The City will install artistic curb extensions on Bloor St W in the upcoming weeks at the intersections of Gladstone Ave, Concord Ave (north and south sides), Pauline Ave, Brock Ave, Margueretta St (north and south sides) & Emerson Ave. See artistic rendering for visualization: pic.twitter.com/H4s2Qu1Nhe — Toronto Cycling (@TO_Cycling) October 14, 2021

The six intersections are:

Gladstone Avenue

Concord Avenue (north and south sides)

Pauline Avenue

Brock Avenue

Margueretta Street (north and south sides)

Emerson Avenue

Once the decorative extensions are complete, curbs and bollards will be installed on top of the markings to match turning radii for larger vehicles, something the City says is similar to what is already in place at other intersections.

This isn’t the only recent road change to come to Bloor Street. This summer, the City began the widening of its bike lanes from Parliament Street to Castle Frank Road, as well as the installation of concrete curbs between the bike lane and the vehicle lane from Sherbourne to Parliament Streets.