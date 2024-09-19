Toronto alley transforming into a new street food market

An unassuming Toronto alley will soon be the newest destination for totally original street food eats downtown.

Street food markets and food halls seem to be all the rage in Toronto these days, with spots like Wellington Market food hall and Waterworks Food Hall on the receiving end of ample buzz alongside their smaller, outdoor counterparts like Hangout Street Market and Market 707.

There’s something about having the choice between a variety of different cuisines (or the option to dine on a little bit of everything) that appeals to the tender, hungry hearts of people in Toronto, and I, myself, am among them.

Luckily for street food market lovers the city over, there’s a brand new one coming to Toronto, and it’ll soon be opening in the heart of downtown.

Transforming a vacant lot on Queen West into a bustling food hub, the Food Alley will house up to 14 vendors at any given time, representing a wide range of global cuisines and innovative flavours.

Starting small for a smooth rollout, a representative from Food Alley tells blogTO that the market will open with just six vendors, slowly adding more as they hit their stride.

Among the original 6, you’ll be able to sink your teeth into eats from former World Market resident, Burning Pizza; Happy Patty, a burger joint that made its debut at this year’s Taste of the Middle East festival and Asian Fusion Barbeque spot, Kani.

There will be no crossover in terms of menu items or cuisines at the market, the representative tells blogTO, ensuring that each vendor’s offerings are wholly unique for a diverse array of flavours at every turn.

The team behind Food Alley is still working on putting the final touches on the market, so while there’s no official opening date confirmed as of yet, the representative confirms that they’re “hoping to open some time this month,” which, if it comes into fruition, only means a few more weeks of waiting before Food Alley is open for business.

Food Alley will be located at 615 Queen Street West.