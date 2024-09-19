The Toronto Michelin guide for 2024 is here, marking the best-of-the-best in the city’s culinary landscape — but some additions come as a surprise.

Marking the third official installment of Toronto’s Michelin guide after the city became the first in Canada recognized by the program back in 2022, the city’s culinary creme-de-la-creme flocked to History on September 18 to learn of this year’s selects.

Honouring “establishments serving exceptional cuisine that’s rich in flavour, remarkably executed and infused with the personality of a talented chef,” according to the guide, restaurants are reviewed by anonymous inspectors, sampling restaurants that run the gamut from fine dining to mom-and-pop to compile the annual list of who’s doing it best.

The decision for 2024 is officially here, and it contains a few surprises.

In addition to a number of previously starred restaurants maintaining their status, four new one stars have been awarded to restaurants in the city, alongside four Bib Gourmands, which denote great food at affordable prices, and one green star, which celebrates restaurants that are leaders in the environmental space.

Michelin one-star restaurants

Perhaps the most surprisingly, three out of the four new One Star additions to the Toronto Michelin guide aren’t in Toronto at all.

Sylish Oakville haunt Hexagon from Chef Rafael Covarrubias earned itself a star on the guide for their contemporary French menu crafted with local ingredients that “celebrate Canada’s terroir,” according to the restaurant.

Covurrubias tells blogTO that he’s “honoured” to be included on the Michelin Guide — even more so as a restaurant that’s not located in Toronto.

“It has been something that we have set ourselves to achieve from the early days and are very proud to have finally reached it,” he says.

Heading north, Creemore is also now home to a restaurant freshly bestowed with a one-star rating in The Pine, a Chinese restaurant from Chef Jeremy Austin, where a majority of the ingredients used are grown on Austin’s own farm.

Over in Niagara, the long-celebrated Restaurant Pearl Morisette at the Pearl Morisette winery earned not only a one-star rating, but also the only green star awarded this year.

Following the ceremony, the restaurant took to Instagram to announce their new status and express their gratitude.

In addition to expressing its excitement over the one-star rating, the restaurant says it is “equally humbled to be recognized for [its] commitment to sustainability with a green star.”

“Our own farm is the forefront to this achievement, as a labour of love to create a truly unique sustainable ‘Kitchen Pantry,’ now seen on a global scale,” it writes.

Holding it down for Toronto proper is Little Italy’s DaNico, an Italian restaurant with a decidedly international slant from Chef Daniele Corona, which has received shockingly little fanfare over the year its been open.

Michelin recommended restaurants

Similarly, other undeniably deserving yet wholly under-discussed high-end spots like Bar Goa, Lucie and Azura, found their ways on to the guide in the form of recommendations.

For Azura Chef Adam Ryan, the restaurant’s inclusion on the guide — just months after opening, no less — is “an absolute thrill and a testament to the hard work and passion of our team,” he says in a post-ceremony statement.

“It’s a special moment for Azura and for all of us involved,” adds partner Joshua Mott.

“We are beyond grateful for the acknowledgment and inspired to continue delivering a special, one-of-a-kind experience to our guests.”

Yannick Bigourdan, owner of Lucie, expresses similar gratitude for his restaurant’s spot on the guide, paired with a renewed incentive to continue elevating their work.

“Being a French restaurant helmed by a French chef, Arnaud Bloquel, getting a nod from Michelin is a grear honour,” he tells blogTO.

“We are grateful to be included in this group of incredible chefs and restaurants and we are looking forward to go work even harder!”

Somewhat contrary, the always-popular Famiglia Baldasserre — which can scarceley be seen without a line snaking out the doors and around the block — was also finally added to the recommendations.

Bib Gourmand

In terms of Bib Gourmand, College and Ossington’s Conejo Negro and Harbord Village’s Rasa both made the cut this year, alongside non-Toronto additions Berkley North in Hamilton and Mississauga’s Guru Lakshmi.

In the wake of the honour, Rasa took to Instagram to share a message of gratitude and excitement over its recognition.

“For 10 years now, Rasa has been hyper-focused on the experience our guests receive inside these four walls,” it writes.

“Receiving the Michelin Bib Gourmand is a testament to everyone who has left their mark on this place, helping us push the ethos of ‘do it your way, do it the right way and the rest will fall into place.'”

You can view Toronto’s complete 2024 Michelin guide here.