Anyone walking around downtown Toronto will soon be able to lay their eyes on a massive new public art installation.

The piece, called Untitled, will measure 70 ft in height and take up 3,000 sq ft of space on the facade of 330 Bay Street, located on the northwest corner of Bay and Adelaide.

The new addition to the Toronto art scene is part of ArtworxTO: Toronto’s Year of Public Art 2021–2022. It will be unveiled on Saturday, October 23 and will be on display until spring 2022. Dream, the real estate company that owns 330 Bay, will be on site for the unveiling, alongside Mayor John Tory and representatives from ArtworxTO.

Untitled is a stunning portrait photograph created by local up-and-coming Toronto artist Jorian Charlton. Her work centres around her Jamaican-Canadian culture and personal experiences, “highlighting beauty and style when it comes to contemporary modes of Black representation,” according to a press release for the unveiling event.

“Charlton’s piece will inspire and spark wonder in the city, as well as highlight and empower local, emerging BIPOC artists,” the release reads.

With its enormous size spanning seven storeys, Untitled is the largest piece to date in the Year of Public Art collection.