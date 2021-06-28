Toronto releasing 375,000 more vaccine appointments tomorrow

It’s going to get easier this week to book a vaccine appointment at one of Toronto’s mass immunization clinics.

There are 375,000 additional appointments being released for Toronto on the province’s booking system Tuesday morning. They’ll be available to book starting at 8 am.

The appointments will be split equally over the coming three weeks: 125,000 are for the week of July 5, 125,000 are for the week of July 12, and 125,000 are for July 19.

City-run clinics will be adding 375,000 additional appointments. 💉 125,000 appointments ➡️ Week of July 5

💉 125,000 appointments ➡️ Week of July 12

💉 125,000 appointments ➡️ Week of July 19 Book appointments starting 8AM tomorrow:

💻https://t.co/e5JSvWjSxD

📱1-833-943-3900 pic.twitter.com/uVUqZR8nnt — John Tory (@JohnTory) June 28, 2021

“One dose of vaccine is good, but two is much better and represents the best protection against COVID-19, and the Delta variant,” Toronto Mayor John Tory said at a news conference Monday morning.

“Don’t say you’ll do it after summer’s over or when things get quieter. Now is the right time to do this.”

The release of more appointments comes on the heels of Toronto setting a record for the most COVID-19 vaccines administered at a single clinic in a single day at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday. Nearly 27,000 people received a shot — most of them second doses.

“It really was quite something,” Tory said. “They helped make a little bit of history.”

Tory added that he wants to get as many Torontonians as possible fully immunized in the next few weeks to prepare for Step 3 restrictions easing in July. Toronto is scheduled to move into Step 2 of Ontario’s reopening plan at 12:01 am on Wednesday, when personal care businesses will be allowed to reopen.