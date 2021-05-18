Toronto releases 120,000 new COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Toronto made 120,000 more COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at its mass immunization clinics Tuesday morning as eligibility across the province expanded to include all adults 18 and up.

Toronto’s mass clinics open up appointment slots based on vaccine availability. The provincial government is in charge of distributing the doses it receives to various regions, and Toronto officials have been in talks with the province to increase the city’s allotment.

“New vaccination appointments mean new opportunities to protect yourself, your family, your friends and your entire community. I encourage every eligible Torontonian to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Toronto’s medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa said in a news release.

As it stands, there are now approximately 40,000 appointments available for the weeks of June 14, 21, and 28.

Before these additional appointments were made available, mass immunization clinics were 97% booked through May, and 70% booked for the week of June 7.

The City operates nine mass immunization clinics at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto Congress Centre, Scarborough Town Centre, Malvern community Recreation Centre, Mitchell Field Arena, The Hangar, Cloverdale Mall, North Toronto Memorial Community Centre, and Carmine Stefano Community Centre.

Appointments can be booked through the provincial booking tool.