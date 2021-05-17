Standby list for COVID-19 vaccination opens at two Mississauga clinics

Trillium Health Partners has opened a standby list for Peel residents to try and snag a leftover COVID-19 vaccine at two Mississauga clinics.

Staff at Mississauga Hospital and the University of Toronto Mississauga take enough doses out of storage every day to match the number of appointments booked, but sometimes there are excess doses on hand at the end of the day due to no-shows. This list will allow nearby residents an opportunity to claim one.

To sign up for the list, you must live in Peel and THP’s catchment area, including Mississauga, Halton and Etobicoke. The list holds 150 names at a time and is only for people who need a first dose.

Invitations will be sent to those selected directing them to be at the clinic at 6:45 pm to receive a dose.

The list is currently full, but the clinics will accept more names as people receive their vaccines.

We have reopened our #COVID19vaccine standby list to ensure any excess doses are used at the end of each day. 💉💯 This list is for individuals who have NOT received their first dose, living in Peel and/or THP’s catchment area. ➡ Learn more and join: https://t.co/TdZBAxwyHR pic.twitter.com/fuCIf6Rfqk — Trillium Health Partners (@THP_hospital) May 17, 2021

THP says being on the list doesn’t guarantee you’ll get a dose, only that you’ll be contacted if there are extras.

If someone on the list is notified to go to a clinic but that leftover dose and the dose becomes unavailable, THP says they’ll give guaranteed a dose within the next 24 hours.

Here are the locations to receive a standby dose:

Mississauga Hospital : 100 Queensway West

: 100 Queensway West UTM: 3359 Mississauga Road

Parking is free for people getting vaccinated.