Severe storms continue to make their way across Southern Ontario tonight, prompting widespread watches and warnings for the region.

As a result, local residents are advised to stay alert as tornado watches are in effect in the following locations:

Shelburne – Mansfield – Northern Dufferin County

Innisfil – New Tecumseth – Angus

Huron – Perth

Mount Forest – Arthur – Northern Wellington County

Grey – Bruce

An increasing threat for thunderstorms and tornados continue into this evening, as humid conditions are expected to persist.

Barrie residents can already see a storm brewing.

Storm north of Barrie and Lake Simcoe #onstorm pic.twitter.com/BBKT7pBDvW — Mark Pearson (@MarkPearson429) August 3, 2022

Environment and Climate Change Canada is reporting “strong wind gusts, large hail, heavy rain, and the potential for more tornado warnings will follow these storms through the region.”

The Weather Network encourages locals to continue to monitor weather alerts, as torrential rain is underway along with “strong to damaging wind gusts” above 100 km/h.