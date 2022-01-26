A report published on Tuesday has listed Canada’s top research universities, and most of them are right here in Ontario.

Research Infosource Inc. went through tonnes of data and ranked 2021’s top 50 universities across all provinces. Ontario leads with 18 institutions, followed by Quebec with 13 universities, and BC with four.

The factors taken into account to determine the universities’ rankings included faculty headcounts and graduate student enrolment headcounts for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Topping the nationwide list is the University of Toronto, followed by the University of British Columbia in second place, and McGill University in Quebec in third place.

In Ontario, the top research universities are as follows:

University of Toronto — nationally #1 University of Ottawa — nationally #8 McMaster University — nationally #9 Western University — nationally #10 Queens University — nationally #11 University of Waterloo — nationally #13 University of Guelph — nationally #18 X University (formerly Ryerson University) — nationally #21 York University — nationally #22 Carleton University — nationally #23 Laurentian University — nationally #28 University of Windsor — nationally #30 Lakehead University — nationally #35 Ontario Tech University — nationally #38 Wilfried Laurier University — nationally #39 Brock University — nationally #40 Royal Military College of Canada — nationally #42 Trent University — nationally #43

All 18 universities in the province that made the list were also featured in last year’s rankings of the top research universities Canada-wide.

Aside from the Ontario universities, 13 on the list are in Quebec, four are in Nova Scotia, another four are in BC, three are in Alberta, two are in Saskatchewan, two are in Manitoba, two are in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador is home to one, and one is in Prince Edward Island.