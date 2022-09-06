Toronto was just named one of the best spa cities in the world

It appears that the City of Toronto enjoys a good pampering — currently finding itself in the top 10 in global rankings.

The OLBG (Online Betting Guide) has revealed its ranking of the top cities in the world when it comes to the number of spas, and spas per kilometre squared.

Featured among the most prestigious cities worldwide, Toronto cracked the top 10 list, with a whopping 327 spas within the city. That equates to 0.52 spas per kilometre squared, which would be the 12th highest in the world.

Paris leads the world rankings in this regard, with 926 spas in the City of Love, totalling 8.82 spas per kilometre squared.

According to OLBG‘s research, Toronto is also home to 218 nightlife attractions, ranking in the top 30 worldwide. Additionally, there are four casinos in the city, which would rank Toronto in the top 25 globally.

Toronto continues to cement itself as one of the premier destinations in the world, and the rankings certainly tell the tale.