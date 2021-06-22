This itty-bitty Toronto studio condo just sold for almost $560,000

Buying a condo in downtown Toronto will cost you a pretty penny, even if it’s a tiny studio where it feels like everything in the room is at arm’s length.

A unit meeting that description just sold for a whopping $558,000, which, interestingly enough, was actually $11,900 under the $569,900 asking price.

Located inside of 197 Yonge Street, the studio unit has all the condo basics packed into a very tight floor plan. Quite a bit of the unit’s limited real estate is spent on an entry hallway that leads into the cozy single room kitchen, living, and sleeping space.

The little kitchen area does have all the necessities, including a compact-sized sink, microwave, dishwasher, and oven, but it forgoes a proper stove for a two-burner cooktop. It also has a washer-dryer and a decent amount of closet storage space.

The living and sleeping area, though, is where things get really tight. The listing photos show the space as being able to fit a bed (placed roughly one step away from the bathroom) and a small bench and table near the kitchen.

The bathroom is also cozy, featuring a narrow sink and vanity. The shower’s frosted glass wall also doubles as a wall in the living area.

The condo does have two saving graces though: a full wall of floor-to-ceiling windows and a sizeable balcony, which both help to make the Toronto studio feel much more open and bright.

But even with those opening up the space, whoever did buy this unit will definitely have to get creative with their furniture choices.