Any multimillion-dollar house with an almost unlimited design budget can look beautiful.

We’ve written about so many of them over the years.

But it truly takes a special kind of talent to turn something pretty ordinary into something beautiful.

However, 631 Rushton Rd. has done just that. The owners took this tiny one-bedroom house and really made it a home.

When the home sold back in 2021, it was very granny (not chic) with lots of honey oak wood, a pine wood panelled basement and more gingham than seems necessary.

But with some paint and a few thoughtful upgrades, the dated house turned into a colourful and charming little home.

When you walk in, you’re in the living room.

The living room is cozy with a fireplace, plenty of daylight for plants, and beautiful new darkwood floors.

The bedroom is off the living room. It’s a simple space, with a closet and enough room for a queen-sized bed.

The kitchen is at the back of the house, and they clearly leaned into the green kitchen trend.

It’s bold, for sure, but the updated appliance and features like the butcher block counter top and light pink backsplash make it work.

The basement has more living space with an extra bedroom (currently a music room), extra bathroom, and a rec room.

The once pine wood walls are now a deep teal colour, and I think we’re really seeing the power paint can have in transforming a home. Take note, people!

While this home is precious, the value really lies in the land. It’s a narrow 16-foot-wide lot that extends back 110 feet.

So there’s plenty of room for expansion or even building a new house, like many of the neighbours have done.

And it’s not a bad idea considering detached homes in this area are going for an average of $1.9 million.

So 631 Rushton Road, which listed for only $975,000, might be a pretty good buy.