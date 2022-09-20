Tim Hortons looking to pay Torontonians up to $2,250 for commercial shoot

If you’re a big fan of Tim Hortons, and want your 15 minutes of fame, then this is the perfect opportunity for you.

Groundglass Casting is looking for “energetic, busy, and outgoing” Torontonians for a Tim Hortons commercial that pays up to $2,250. The agency says they’re specifically looking for photographers, DJs, wedding planners, pilots, software engineers, architects, and others.

In order to be considered, you cannot be vegan or vegetarian, and you cannot have any food allergies or sensitivities.

No acting experience is required, however, there is an emphasis on being outgoing and comfortable on camera.

Those selected must be available for a brief online interview on September 23. Candidates must be fully vaccinated, and also be available for a PCR COVID-19 test on October 3 or October 4, followed by a brief wardrobe fitting.

For just one day of filming, those selected will receive $750, and if your footage is used in the final commercial, you will be receiving an additional $500 for web use and $1,000 for TV use, totalling $2,250.

To apply, fill out this online form and submit a short video about your hobbies, your summer, and how often you grab a Tim Hortons snack on the go.

Break a leg!