TIFF is throwing a massive street festival in Toronto with a free Nickelback concert

The TIFF street festival is back in Toronto for its eighth rendition and there will be even more musical performances, photo opportunities, food vendors, and activations this time around.

The four-day open-air experience transforms King Street West between Peter Street and University Avenue, with free onstage performances and film screenings at David Pecaut Square.

The party kicks off on September 7, with performances by jazz legend Dave Young, Thompson Egbo-Egbo, and the Jacob Chung Quintet.

On September 8, Nickelback will hit the Festival Street music stage to promote the premiere of their TIFF Gala Presentation, Hate to Love: Nickelback, which is an intimate look into the stadium rockers’ careers to date.

Musical performances will wrap up with a closing show by the Godmother of Canadian rap, Michie Mee, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the birth of hip hop.

Also returning this year is TIFF’s Cinema Park, which will present open-air screenings in David Pecaut Square. Selected films include The Spiderwick Chronicles, Batman, Contact, a 40th-anniversary screening of Superman III, a memorial tribute to Paul Reubens with Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure, Rocky, Addams Family Values, and Clueless.

The eighth rendition of Festival Street will also include a block party on September 9, with performances from The Aubreys featuring Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard.

In the past, the street festival has welcomed over 200,000 attendees over the course of its four days, so expect a movie-loving, hungry, and energetic crowd.

Festival Street celebrations are on for free between September 7 and September 10, with further activities taking place in David Pecaut Square from September 7 to September 16.