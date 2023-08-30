EventsNewsMovies & TV

Scalpers are reselling TIFF tickets for unbelievably high prices

Aug 30 2023, 4:56 pm
Eric Lysenko/Shutterstock

Excitement is building with the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) just days away, though film buffs hoping to attend screenings and events are being met with ridiculously high prices from scalpers reselling at several times the tickets’ face value.

The 48th edition of TIFF runs from September 7 through 17, and tickets have sold quickly for high-profile screenings and events through the official vendor Ticketmaster.

This high demand has created a strong resale market, and hopeful festivalgoers are being asked to fork over up to ten times the price of official tickets from greedy scalpers.

Tickets to sold-out premieres like Lee, starring Kate Winslet, are reselling for ludicrous prices, drawing anger from the film community.

Another sold-out opening night flick, Hayao Myazaki’s The Boy and the Heron, is currently reselling for prices approaching $700 via resale site StubHub.

Even lower-demand shows that have not sold out through Ticketmaster are reselling for exorbitant prices on StubHub. Apparently, people are willing to shell out almost $200 to see a movie about Nickelback when tickets are still available for around $88 through Ticketmaster.

Scalping for major events has become a thorn in the side of Ticketmaster, which has faced harsh criticism over its sales practices that allow bots to scoop up seats, which are then resold at markup on ticket resale sites.

Festivalgoers are irate that scalpers are able to buy and resell tickets at markup with such ease.

Ticketmaster was recently under fire for its handling of the planned Toronto stop of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, where fans created a petition to pressure the ticket sales site to change its policies after tickets appeared for resale for tens of thousands of dollars.

