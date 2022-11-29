EventsContestsDH Community PartnershipCurated

Win tickets to see Jurassic Quest dinosaur exhibit in Toronto in December (CONTEST)

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Nov 29 2022, 5:44 pm
Win tickets to see Jurassic Quest dinosaur exhibit in Toronto in December (CONTEST)
Jurassic Quest/Submitted
North America’s largest and most realistic dinosaur event is roaring into Toronto this holiday season.

Jurassic Quest, happening from Friday, December 16 to Sunday, December 18, at Enercare Centre at Exhibition Place, allows guests to get up close with the giant reptiles in a variety of interactive ways.

Journey through the Cretaceous, Jurassic, and Triassic Periods before diving into the Canadian debut of the “Ancient Oceans” exhibit. There you will encounter the largest apex predator in the history of the world – a moving, life-size, 15-metre-long megalodon.

The whole family can enjoy dinosaur rides, a giant fossil dig, inflatable attractions, art activities, dino shows, and more. And new for 2022 is the Triceratots soft play area for the littlest paleontologists.

Jurassic Quest

Jurassic Quest/Submitted

And those ready for an interactive adventure can go on “The Quest,” an educational and entertaining way to experience the exhibit. Complete all of the challenges and collect a prize at the end.

Jurassic Quest is the only interactive dinosaur exhibit that has more true-to-life size dinos than any other touring event, and it will be at the Enercare Centre for one weekend only.

Jurassic Quest

Jurassic Quest/Submitted

And to help you meet your favourite dinos, we’ve partnered with the organizers to give away an ultimate Jurassic Quest prize pack.

Prize

  • Five (5) Adult tickets
  • Five (5) Kids Unlimited Ride tickets
  • Five (5) Tracker Quest Packs

Contest

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DailyHiveToronto  and @JurassicQuest on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have, along with your handle. (1 entry each)

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 9, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random and contacted through the platform used to enter.

Contest Guidelines

Jurassic Quest Toronto 2022

When: December 16 to 18, 2022
Time: 9 am to 8 pm on December 16 and 17 and 9 am to 5 pm on December 18
Where: Enercare Centre – 100 Princes’ Boulevard #1, Toronto
Tickets: Starting at $27.50, $22.50 for seniors and free for children two and under. Purchase online

