North America’s largest and most realistic dinosaur event is roaring into Toronto this holiday season.

Jurassic Quest, happening from Friday, December 16 to Sunday, December 18, at Enercare Centre at Exhibition Place, allows guests to get up close with the giant reptiles in a variety of interactive ways.

Journey through the Cretaceous, Jurassic, and Triassic Periods before diving into the Canadian debut of the “Ancient Oceans” exhibit. There you will encounter the largest apex predator in the history of the world – a moving, life-size, 15-metre-long megalodon.

The whole family can enjoy dinosaur rides, a giant fossil dig, inflatable attractions, art activities, dino shows, and more. And new for 2022 is the Triceratots soft play area for the littlest paleontologists.

And those ready for an interactive adventure can go on “The Quest,” an educational and entertaining way to experience the exhibit. Complete all of the challenges and collect a prize at the end.

Jurassic Quest is the only interactive dinosaur exhibit that has more true-to-life size dinos than any other touring event, and it will be at the Enercare Centre for one weekend only.

When: December 16 to 18, 2022

Time: 9 am to 8 pm on December 16 and 17 and 9 am to 5 pm on December 18

Where: Enercare Centre – 100 Princes’ Boulevard #1, Toronto

Tickets: Starting at $27.50, $22.50 for seniors and free for children two and under. Purchase online