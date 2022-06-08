In just a few weeks, global tech leaders, high-potential startups, and top journalists will be gathering in Toronto for “the Olympics of tech”. And it’s an event that you won’t want to miss.

Now in its ninth year, Collision was created by the team behind Web Summit and is North America’s fastest-growing technology event. The tech conference attracts CEOs of the world’s largest companies, founders of exciting startups, leading investors, and engaging speakers and media from more than 140 countries.

Its first in-person event in two years is happening from June 20 to 23 in the Enercare Centre and is expected to draw over 33,000 attendees from around the globe.

To help celebrate its return to Toronto, Collision will be launching new invite-only events that will spotlight the city’s vibrant tech ecosystem.

Collision After Hours will see thousands of attendees gather at bars and restaurants around the city after the day’s sessions has wound down for an evening of networking and connection.

Also new for 2022 is Venture, a selection of exclusive, intimate gatherings with a curated group of the world’s leading venture capitalists, LPs, and angel investors.

All attendees are welcome to take part in Opening Night, hosted by Web Summit co-founder and CEO Paddy Cosgrave on Monday, June 20 in the Enercare Centre. Joining Cosgrave for the event Ethereum co-founder and CEO of Cardano, Charles Hoskinson; Oscar-winning actor Lupita Nyong’o; Wired Global Editor-in-chief Gideon Lichfield, and more.

And to help you experience everything Collision has to offer, we’ve partnered with the organizers to give away two general admission tickets to Collision Conference.

Prize

Two (2) general admission tickets to Collision Conference

Contest

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DailyHiveToronto and @CollisionConfHQ on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry each)

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on June 12, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random and contacted through the platform used to enter.

Contest Guidelines

When: June 2o to 23, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Enercare Centre – 100 Princes’ Boulevard Unit 1, Toronto

Tickets: Purchase online