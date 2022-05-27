18 companies hiring more than 157 positions in Toronto this June

Once you update that resume and dust off your LinkedIn profile, then you’re ready to take a chance on a new opportunity.
In Toronto, people are always looking to hire, which means a fresh career start is around every corner.
Here’s a look at some companies looking to hire the perfect fit in Toronto right now:
- You might also like:
- Pin this post: Staples Canada is hiring for more than 1,000 jobs nationwide
- McDonald's Canada is looking to hire 25,000 people before summer
- Free gas and Tim Hortons: You can get paid to go on a Canadian road trip
Companies hiring in Toronto
1. Chandos Construction*
- Who: Chandos Construction is one of North America’s most collaborative and innovative commercial builders. What started out as a company with a single office, turned into one with in seven locations across Canada and the first
and the largest B Corp certified national technical builder in North America.
- Jobs: The Toronto district currently has 7 job openings in various roles including project management, tool and
equipment rental, estimating, craft workers, site superintendents, surveyors, and estimating.
- Perks: Chandos is 100 percent employee-owned with one class of units and is proud to be the first and largest B Corp certified commercial builder in North America, meaning they put their values at the centre of everything they do. Chandos offers competitive wages, a well-rounded employer-paid benefits program including health, dental, vision care and employee assistance program in addition to RRSP matching, educational assistance, employee
recognition, leadership conferences and regular company-wide engagement opportunities.
- More: Check out the careers page for the most up-to-date openings.
2. Bell Technical Solutions*
- Who: Bell Technical Solutions is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bell Canada that specializes in the installation of Bell services, including residential phone, Internet and Fibe TV. Bell Technical Solutions operates in the residential and business sectors throughout Québec and Ontario, with an objective to help Canadians connect with each other and the world.
- Jobs: Bell ishttps://jobs.visier.com/ seeking hundreds of dedicated team players with a passion for technologies and innovation for the role of a Field Service Technician to support the ongoing growth and development. The Field Service Technician will be installing and servicing Bell’s residential phone, internet and Fibe TV. This means understanding how work impacts the daily lives of people across the country – and continuously innovating to find creative and competitive ways to make their lives even better. You will be the face of Bell, meeting the needs of valued customers and promoting Bell services and products. Working independently in an ever-changing work environment, you will be trained to troubleshoot and resolve complex telecommunications issues.
- Perks: A comprehensive total rewards package including progressive wage increases, health/dental coverage, mental health support and RRSP. Opportunities for internal career advancements within Bell, employee discounts on Bell products, and BCE stock program. Paid training, company-provided smartphone and laptop.
- More: Check out the careers page with #technician and #BTS for all job opportunities.
3. Visier
- Who: Visier is the global leader in People Analytics and Workforce Intelligence trusted by a third of the Fortune 500 employers. Their solutions give customers valuable insight into their people because people are a business’s most important asset. Every day Visier employees work to help create better, fairer workplaces through leveraging data. Recently closing a successful Series E funding round and a landmark $1B valuation, Visier is embarking on an incredible phase of its 11-year growth journey.
- Jobs: They are hiring 100+ positions in 2022 in all disciplines, including software developers, tech sales, marketing, and product. In the Greater Toronto Area. They have 20+ jobs now live, including Marketing Automation, Software Development, Account Executives, and more!
- Perks: Visier is recognized as Canada’s 2021 Top Small & Medium Employer. Visier offers comprehensive employee benefits in wellness, learning, and compensation.
- More: Experience career-defining moments here.
4. Ownr
- Who: Ownr is a digital platform that offers a simple and convenient way for Canadian entrepreneurs to automate sophisticated legal tasks like registering or incorporating a business.
- Jobs: Product Manager (Multiple Positions), Senior Product Designer, Head of Design, Operations Associate (Fixed Term), Customer Insights, Data & Analytics Product Manager, Bilingual Marketing Manager and Head of Brand and Communications, Sr. Software Engineer, Sr Product Manager and Lead Software Engineer.
- Perks: Ownr offers generous travel policies, top health and dental benefits, healthy snacks, and more. Ownr employees have access to a customizable benefits package and RBC’s comprehensive compensation program.
5. Merchant Growth
- Who: Merchant Growth is an alternative financier for small businesses.
- Jobs: Merchant Growth is currently hiring for a Front End Developer, Applications and IT Director, Full Stack Software Developer, and more.
- Perks: Merchant Growth offers flexible work options, competitive salaries, comprehensive group health benefits, education and learning benefits, and company-wide lunch and learns.
- More: For more information, visit merchantgrowth.com/careers
6. Endy
- Who: Endy is the Toronto-based mattress brand and leading online mattress brand in Canada.
- Jobs: Endy is hiring for a Bilingual Customer Experience Specialist, Jr. Digital Performance Specialist and a Customer Experience Specialist. Check back often, as Endy often posts new roles in marketing, customer experience, operations, project management, finance, and design.
- Perks: Wellness days, flexible vacation policy, parental leave program, health and lifestyle benefits, monthly team events, and an assortment of products, including the Endy Mattress. After all, good sleep leads to great work, right?
- More: To learn more about Endy and to check out current openings, visit the careers page.
7. CapIntel
- Who: CapIntel is an investment sales platform for financial advisors.
- Jobs: CapIntel is currently hiring across its rapidly growing teams. Current job openings include Customer Support Representative (Bilingual), Financial Controller, Executive Assistant, Senior User Interface (UI) Product Designer, User Interface (UI) Product Designer, Strategic Account Executive and Customer Success Manager Talent Acquisition and Employer Brand Partner, Talent & Employee Experience Business Partner, IT Support Manager, Intermediate Software Developer, Quality Assurance Analyst, Software Developer,
- Perks: CapIntel team enjoys a remote-friendly workplace with a home-office allowance, flexible working options, a competitive benefits plan with a healthcare spending account, custom swag designed by a Toronto-based atelier, participation in CapIntel’s equity ownership program, and more.
- More: Learn more about CapIntel and the current openings by visiting the careers page. Don’t see a job you’re interested in? CapIntel is always looking for great talent, so please reach out to [email protected].
8. Lighthouse Labs
- Who: Lighthouse Labs is a tech education company that offers boot camps for web development and data science.
- Jobs: Lighthouse Labs is looking for a Corporate Accountant; Manager, Employer Relations; Mentor (Web Development); Cyber Security Lead Instructor; Data Science Instructors; Director, Product Management; Academic Accommodations and Accessibility Specialist; Career Services Advisor (East Coast); Career Services Coordinator (West Coast); Intermediate Project Manager; Lead Ruby on Rails Developer; Product Designer; Product Marketing Manager; Project Coordinator; Sr. Manager, Workforce Development; and a Student Success Coordinator to join their clan of gritty, ambitious and quirky humans.
- Perks: Lighthouse Labs is an inclusive employer and welcomes remote workers from anywhere across Canada. Employees enjoy continued remote flexibility, employee benefits, and additional time off over the holiday season.
- More: You can learn more about Lighthouse Labs openings on the careers page.
9. Commit
- Who: Commit is a professional network founded by software developers that put the career needs of Startup Engineers first. It’s a collaborative, remote community with life-long peer-to-peer support, personalized career development, and unique access to startup opportunities.
- Jobs: Full time remote: Senior Full-Stack Developer, Content Writer
- Perks: Commit is a completely remote company and distributed (coast-to-coast). Commit offers flexible hours and provides leading benefits and compensation packages.
- More: To learn more about Commit and available jobs, visit the careers page – or – if you’re a software engineer looking for a new startup role, learn more about Commit’s Engineering Partner Program at commit.dev.
10. Talk Shop Media
- Who: Talk Shop is a full-service, integrated communications agency and one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers.
- Jobs: Account Associate – Technology, Account Manager – Technology, Digital Account Manager and Social Media Account Manager.
- Perks: Flexible schedules, comprehensive health benefits, generous parental and family leave, paid volunteer time, a yearly retreat, access to Sphere (online coaching), professional development and networking opportunities, team-building events and happy hours, and more.
- More: You can learn more about Talk Shop openings on the careers page.
11. Float
- Who: Float is a Canadian fintech company. Float offers Visa-issued cards that integrate directly with a company bank account, meaning no personal guarantees by CEOs or out-of-pocket spending by employees are needed.
- Jobs: Float is hiring for Customer Success Manager, Product Manager, People and Talent Partner, Content Marketing Manager and additional positions.
- Perks: Competitive compensation and benefits, education and learning stipend for personal growth and development, flexible vacation time, work from home stipend to help you succeed in a remote environment, and being a part of a young, vibrant, and entrepreneurial team.
- More: To learn more about Float’s open positions, visit Float’s career page.
12. Vista
- Who: Vista is the design and marketing partner to millions of small businesses around the world. Together, VistaCreate, 99designs by Vista and VistaPrint represent a full-service design, digital, and print solution, assisting small businesses in establishing their presence in physical and digital spaces.
- Jobs: Senior Software Engineer, Digital Technology – Ontario Remote
- Perks: Vista made a permanent transition to remote-first in 2020. The company’s approach to remote work includes a focus on async communication, collaboration centres for in-person work whenever needed and increased flexibility. Employee benefits at Vista are built around: retirement, time off, health and wellbeing, parental leave, continuous learning, and mental and emotional health.
- More: To learn more about Vista’s open positions, visit the careers page.
13. Humi
- Who: Humi is a Canadian HR, Payroll, and Benefits solution for rapidly scaling small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across Canada.
- Jobs: Director, Data, Sr. Software Engineer, Ruby, Full Stack Developer, PHP, Senior Mobile Software Engineer, Talent Acquisition Specialist and more.
- Perks: All operations close at 1 pm on Fridays, so every weekend starts early. Humi is a remote-first company that offers equity ownership for all full-time employees, virtual onboarding and social events, and a competitive employee benefits package. Humi offers extended employee and family assistance program (EFAP) services through its partnership with InkBlot Therapy.
- More: To learn more about Humi and to check out current openings, visit the careers page.
14. Givex
- Who: Givex is an end-to-end customer engagement solution that provides POS, gift card and loyalty solutions to Canada’s restaurant industry.
- Jobs: Givex is currently hiring an ERP Specialist, Implementations Specialist (Brazil Market), Implementations Specialist, Client Services Representative, Program Administrator, and a Python Applications Developer.
- Perks: Givex offers long-term career growth with promotions from within the company and the opportunity to relocate internationally.
- More: You can learn more about Givex and its current openings by heading over to its careers page.
15. NDAX
- Who: NDAX is an innovative cryptocurrency trading platform in compliance with Canadian banking regulations.
- Jobs: NDAX is currently hiring for a Creative Marketing Designer, Graphic Designer / UI/ UX Designer, Front-End Developer Senior React Native Developer, Key Account Manager at NDAX, Senior Full Stack Developer, Product Manager, Software Security Engineer and a Quality Assurance Engineer,
- Perks: NDAX offers flexible remote work hours, paid time off benefits, a stock option plan, bonus awards and gifts, employee discounts, training and development and an extended healthcare plan (medical, disability, dental and vision), Group Life AD&D critical illness insurance
- More: To learn more, visit here and ndax.io.
16. ReturnBear
- Who: ReturnBear is an end-to-end returns solution that simplifies retail returns for everyone.
- Jobs: Senior Product Designer, Account Executive, Director / Head of Operations, Head of Product, Lead Product Designer, Returns Operations Specialist (Part-Time), Sr. Full Stack Developer / Senior Software Engineer, Sr.QA-Automation Engineer (Web-Mobile)
- Perks: At ReturnBear offers a work from a home stipend, hybrid working flexibility, comprehensive benefits, and a pet-friendly office with coffee, snacks and all those good things. ReturnBear is committed to diversity and inclusion. To top it off, ReturnBear has an endless supply of bubble wrap they’ll let you pop.
- More: To learn more about ReturnBear’s open positions, visit the careers page
17. Canada Drives
- Who: Canada Drives is an online car purchasing and delivery platform.
- Jobs: Current openings include Digital Marketing Analyst, Customer Service Representative (Remote), Credit Analyst, Customer Relations Service Advisor, Inbound Customer Service Agent, Senior UX/UI Designer, Digital Marketing Specialist, Ecommerce Marketing Specialist, Marketing Director (eCommerce), Senior SEO Manager (Remote), Senior Search Engine Marketing Specialist, Engineering Manager – Backend, Engineering Manager – Frontend, Engineering Manager – Salesforce, Facilities Manager, Lead Backend Engineer, Lead Frontend Engineer, Lead Salesforce Engineer, Network and Security Engineer, Senior QA Automation Engineer, and more.
- Perks: Employees enjoy full MSP & benefits, a fully stocked kitchen, subsidized transit pass, and monthly team events.
- More: Check out Canada Drives’ job board for current opportunities.
18. Jane
- Who: Jane offers healthcare practitioners online booking, charting, scheduling, video and invoicing on one secure, beautifully designed system.
- Jobs: Software Developer -Scheduling Team, Data Engineer, Engineering Manager, Senior Software Developer-Customer Response, Senior TPM – DevOps, Senior Software Developer, Principal Developer (Architect), Staff DevOps Engineer, Senior Performance Engineer, Product Design Manager, Product Manager – Invoicing, and more.
- Perks: Employees receive three all-staff Jane-cation days and birthdays off every year, company-wide winter holiday break, extended health care from day one, participation in Jane’s Employee Stock purchase plan (JSOP), a remote-first workplace, $500 annual wellness fund, a no-fixed-limit sick leave policy.
- More: To learn more or check out available jobs, visit Jane’s website.
- You might also like:
- Pin this post: Staples Canada is hiring for more than 1,000 jobs nationwide
- McDonald's Canada is looking to hire 25,000 people before summer
- Free gas and Tim Hortons: You can get paid to go on a Canadian road trip
*Indicates paid placement into article.