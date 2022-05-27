18 companies hiring more than 157 positions in Toronto this June

Once you update that resume and dust off your LinkedIn profile, then you’re ready to take a chance on a new opportunity.

In Toronto, people are always looking to hire, which means a fresh career start is around every corner.

Here’s a look at some companies looking to hire the perfect fit in Toronto right now:

Companies hiring in Toronto

Chandos Construction is one of North America’s most collaborative and innovative commercial builders. What started out as a company with a single office, turned into one with in seven locations across Canada and the first and the largest B Corp certified national technical builder in North America. Jobs: The Toronto district currently has 7 job openings in various roles including project management, tool and

Chandos is 100 percent employee-owned with one class of units and is proud to be the first and largest B Corp certified commercial builder in North America, meaning they put their values at the centre of everything they do. Chandos offers competitive wages, a well-rounded employer-paid benefits program including health, dental, vision care and employee assistance program in addition to RRSP matching, educational assistance, employee recognition, leadership conferences and regular company-wide engagement opportunities. More: Check out the careers page for the most up-to-date openings.

Who: is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bell Canada that specializes in the Bell Technical Solutions is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bell Canada that specializes in the installation of Bell services, including residential phone, Internet and Fibe TV. Bell Technical Solutions operates in the residential and business sectors throughout Québec and Ontario, with an objective to help Canadians connect with each other and the world.

Jobs : Bell ishttps://jobs.visier.com/ seeking hundreds of dedicated team players with a passion for technologies and innovation for the role of a Field Service Technician to support the ongoing growth and development. The Field Service Technician will be installing and servicing Bell’s residential phone, internet and Fibe TV. This means understanding how work impa cts the daily lives of people across the country – and continuously innovating to find creative and competitive ways to make their lives even better. You will be the face of Bell, meeting the needs of valued customers and promoting Bell services and products. Working independently in an ever-changing work environment, you will be trained to troubleshoot and resolve complex telecommunications issues.

Perks : A comprehensive total rewards package including progressive wage increases, health/dental coverage, mental health support and RRSP. Opportunities for internal career advancements within Bell, employee discounts on Bell products, and BCE stock program. Paid training, company-provided smartphone and laptop.

More: Check out the careers page with #technician and #BTS for all job opportunities.

: Visier is the global leader in People Analytics and Workforce Intelligence trusted by a third of the Fortune 500 employers. Their solutions give customers valuable insight into their people because people are a business’s most important asset. Every day Visier employees work to help create better, fairer workplaces through leveraging data. Recently closing a successful Series E funding round and a landmark $1B valuation, Visier is embarking on an incredible phase of its 11-year growth journey. Jobs : They are hiring 100+ positions in 2022 in all disciplines, including software developers, tech sales, marketing, and product. In the Greater Toronto Area. They have 20+ jobs now live, including Marketing Automation, Software Development, Account Executives, and more!

: Visier is recognized as Canada’s 2021 Top Small & Medium Employer. Visier offers comprehensive employee benefits in wellness, learning, and compensation. More: Experience career-defining moments here.

: Merchant Growth offers flexible work options, competitive salaries, comprehensive group health benefits, education and learning benefits, and company-wide lunch and learns. More: For more information, visit merchantgrowth.com/careers

: Wellness days, flexible vacation policy, parental leave program, health and lifestyle benefits, monthly team events, and an assortment of products, including the Endy Mattress. After all, good sleep leads to great work, right? More: To learn more about Endy and to check out current openings, visit the careers page.

: Lighthouse Labs is an inclusive employer and welcomes remote workers from anywhere across Canada. Employees enjoy continued remote flexibility, employee benefits, and additional time off over the holiday season. More: You can learn more about Lighthouse Labs openings on the careers page.

: Commit is a completely remote company and distributed (coast-to-coast). Commit offers flexible hours and provides leading benefits and compensation packages. More: To learn more about Commit and available jobs, visit the careers page – or – if you’re a software engineer looking for a new startup role, learn more about Commit’s Engineering Partner Program at commit.dev.

: Competitive compensation and benefits, education and learning stipend for personal growth and development, flexible vacation time, work from home stipend to help you succeed in a remote environment, and being a part of a young, vibrant, and entrepreneurial team. More: To learn more about Float’s open positions, visit Float’s career page.

: Vista made a permanent transition to remote-first in 2020. The company’s approach to remote work includes a focus on async communication, collaboration centres for in-person work whenever needed and increased flexibility. Employee benefits at Vista are built around: retirement, time off, health and wellbeing, parental leave, continuous learning, and mental and emotional health. More: To learn more about Vista’s open positions, visit the careers page.

*Indicates paid placement into article.