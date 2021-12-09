Tickets for Canada-USA World Cup qualifier in Hamilton on sale next week

Tickets are set to go on sale for one of the biggest matches in Canadian men’s soccer history next week.

Canada Soccer announced that tickets for its 2022 World Cup Qualifying match against the USA on January 30 at Hamilton’s Tim Hortons Field will be available for purchase via Ticketmaster on January 17.

Per provincial guidelines, everyone in attendance will have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and wear a mask while not actively eating or drinking.

Tickets start at $35 and range up to $175 at the club level.

Canada is currently sitting atop the CONCACAF standings, with four wins and four draws in its eight matches so far, including a pair of wins in Edmonton against Mexico and Costa Rica in the last qualifying window.

The top three of eight teams in the region automatically qualify for the 2022 World Cup, with the fourth-place team facing Oceania in an intercontinental playoff hosted in Qatar.

“The torch now passes to Hamilton to build a ‘sea of red’ support inside Tim Hortons Field on match day,” Canada Soccer wrote in a release.

Canada will be coming to Hamilton following a road match in Honduras.

In 2021, Canada’s men’s team posted a 13-4-2 record across the Gold Cup and World Cup Qualifiers, including an eight-game winning streak from March to July.

In their road match against the Americans, Canada legged out a 1-1 tie at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium back in September.

Kickoff time for the match is set for 3 pm ET. For those not in attendance, it will be broadcast on OneSoccer, Sportsnet, and RDS.