Raptors offered massive trade package for O.G. Anunoby: report

In case you haven’t noticed, the trade rumours are heating up around the Toronto Raptors.

At 21-27, the Raptors currently are on the outside looking in on the NBA playoff picture, sitting two games back of the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference.

With the team set to embark on a seven-game road trip that takes them to just days before the NBA trade deadline, rumours have been swirling about both Gary Trent Jr. and Fred VanVleet, both of whom could hit free agency this summer due to the player options in their contracts.

But teams have also been calling about another key piece of Toronto’s core.

Per the Toronto Star‘s Bruce Arthur, there’s quite the haul on the table for the Raptors when it comes to O.G. Anunoby.

“At least one team has previously offered three first-round picks for Anunoby,” Arthur wrote on Monday.

It isn’t clear at this time who the team is.

“The entire league wants O.G. Anunoby,” ESPN’s Zach Lowe said on his podcast back in December. “Everybody wants O.G. Anunoby. If he ever gets traded, the price and picks are going to surprise people because it might be on par almost with what the Cavs gave up for Donovan Mitchell. It’s going to be a lot if it ever happens.”

Mitchell was traded this summer to the Cleveland Cavaliers from the Utah Jazz in exchange for guard Collin Sexton, forward Lauri Markkanen, and rookie guard Ochai Agbaji along with three unprotected first-round picks.

Anunoby has averaged 17.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.1 steals in 43 games this season. He is currently in year two of a four-year, $72 million contract, with the fourth year being a player option.

In a Star article last week, Doug Smith stated that the minimum asking price for a trade with Toronto would be “two promising players on team-friendly deals and a pick.”

The NBA trade deadline is set for February 9.