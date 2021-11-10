Toronto bar to host a tree lighting celebration to kick off its winter market

‘Tis the season for all things Christmas, and Toronto’s Bar Neon is hosting a magical tree-lighting ceremony this month.

On November 21 at 6 pm, Bar Neon, located at 1226 Bloor Street West, will be lighting up its Christmas tree as it launches its winter market for the season.

The bar is known for its Mediterranean mezes and dinner-sized dishes, oysters, cocktails, and more.

There will be a ton of drinks and festive treats to enjoy in order to keep you in the holiday spirit.

The market will run until January 3 and will be open every Friday and Saturday evening. There will be an entrance fee of a small donation or non-perishable food item that can be donated to a local food bank.