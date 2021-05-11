Third Toronto quarantine hotel reports COVID-19 outbreak

Three quarantine hotels in the Greater Toronto Area have reported COVID-19 outbreaks this month.

The designated hotels near Pearson International Airport host recent international arrivals who are completing their first few days of isolation.

The Hampton Inn & Suites at 3279 Caroga Drive in Mississauga was ordered partially closed by Peel Public Health on May 8. It’s not known how many COVID-19 cases are associated with the hotel, but the health authority can only close workplaces when a minimum of five cases are discovered.

In Toronto, there’s also an active outbreak at the Holiday Inn Toronto International Airport on Dixon Road. Seven workers there have tested positive, according to Toronto Public Health. It declared the outbreak on May 3, but declared it over a day later.

On May 5, Toronto Public Health said it was investigating an outbreak at the Crown Plaza Toronto Airport Hotel, where 13 staff had tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s not clear whether quarantining travellers passed the virus to hotel staff or if the workers acquired the infection in the community.

In the Crowne Plaza case, Toronto Public Health said it found “strong adherence” to public health measures.

“Given that COVID-19 and the more transmissible variants of concern continue to circulate in the community, it is not unexpected there are COVID-19 cases at this facility or any workplace in the city,” TPH said in its May 5 news release.

There are currently 20 government-approved quarantine hotels near the Toronto airport.