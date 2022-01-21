5 things you need to eat and drink this weekend in Toronto
Need a little food inspiration this weekend? Toronto is lucky to have a bunch of options that are sure to satisfy all your cravings.
Sweet, salty, and a little savoury, spoil yourself to all the best eats the city has to offer.
Here are a few ideas to get you started:
Grab a bite from Kimchi Slap
View this post on Instagram
Kimchi Slap is the brainchild of the chefs from IKUNE by Après Wine Bar, at 1166 Queen Street West. The menu price is set at $65 and serves two people. The team asks that those interested in ordering do so through their DMs or email [email protected] for pre-orders.
When: 1166 Queen Street West
Where: Pickup is this January 23 from 4 pm to 6:30 pm
Munch on a Cabano burger
View this post on Instagram
Treat yourself this weekend and order from Cabano’s Comfort Food. Perfect for those gloomy weekends where you just want to stay indoors and catch a flick, of course with a burger in hand.
When: (St Nicholas) Wednesday 4 pm to 10 pm, Thursday to Sunday from 11:30 am to 10 pm, (Queensway) Wednesday to Sunday from 4 pm to 9:30 pm
Where: 75 St Nicholas Street and 935 The Queensway
Sip and enjoy this Ovaltine tea drink
View this post on Instagram
New bubble tea shop alert! Fortune Tea just opened in the city, and they’re totally worth checking out. Just look at that Ovaltine crunch.
When: Every day from 11:30 am to 9:30 pm
Where: 5 Baldwin Street
Try some Taiwanese Fried Chicken
View this post on Instagram
Monga Fried Chicken boasts about their signature fried chicken marinated in over 30 ingredients for more than eight hours. If you’re looking for an extra kick, their Hot Chick is seasoned with Anaheim pepper powder.
When: Monday to Friday from 11 am to 10 pm, Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 10 pm
Where: 692 Yonge Street
Stock up on mouthwatering croissants
View this post on Instagram
Sunday brunch, anyone? Hazukido has a ton of freshly baked croissants. Now the question is, which ones will you pick?
When: Monday to Friday from 9 am to 8 pm, Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 8 pm
Where: 595 Bay Street