5 things you need to eat and drink this weekend in Toronto

Need a little food inspiration this weekend? Toronto is lucky to have a bunch of options that are sure to satisfy all your cravings.

Sweet, salty, and a little savoury, spoil yourself to all the best eats the city has to offer.

You might also like: M&M's reveals a new inclusive look for their beloved characters

5 recent Toronto restaurant closures you should know about

Ontario’s restaurants and bars to remove capacity limits next month

Here are a few ideas to get you started:

Grab a bite from Kimchi Slap

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIMCHI SLAP (@kimchislap.to)

Kimchi Slap is the brainchild of the chefs from IKUNE by Après Wine Bar, at 1166 Queen Street West. The menu price is set at $65 and serves two people. The team asks that those interested in ordering do so through their DMs or email for pre-orders.

When: 1166 Queen Street West

Where: Pickup is this January 23 from 4 pm to 6:30 pm

Munch on a Cabano burger

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kitchen Hub (@kitchenhub)

Treat yourself this weekend and order from Cabano’s Comfort Food. Perfect for those gloomy weekends where you just want to stay indoors and catch a flick, of course with a burger in hand.

When: (St Nicholas) Wednesday 4 pm to 10 pm, Thursday to Sunday from 11:30 am to 10 pm, (Queensway) Wednesday to Sunday from 4 pm to 9:30 pm

Where: 75 St Nicholas Street and 935 The Queensway

Sip and enjoy this Ovaltine tea drink

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fortune Tea (@fortuneteacanada)

New bubble tea shop alert! Fortune Tea just opened in the city, and they’re totally worth checking out. Just look at that Ovaltine crunch.

When: Every day from 11:30 am to 9:30 pm

Where: 5 Baldwin Street

Try some Taiwanese Fried Chicken

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monga Fried Chicken Canada (@mongacanada)

Monga Fried Chicken boasts about their signature fried chicken marinated in over 30 ingredients for more than eight hours. If you’re looking for an extra kick, their Hot Chick is seasoned with Anaheim pepper powder.

When: Monday to Friday from 11 am to 10 pm, Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 10 pm

Where: 692 Yonge Street

Stock up on mouthwatering croissants

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hazukido Canada (@hazukidocanada)

Sunday brunch, anyone? Hazukido has a ton of freshly baked croissants. Now the question is, which ones will you pick?

When: Monday to Friday from 9 am to 8 pm, Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 8 pm

Where: 595 Bay Street