5 things to eat and drink in Toronto this weekend: January 28 to 30

Cheers to the last weekend of January! Kick back and treat yourself to some good eats that you can easily find here in Toronto.

Indoor dining is coming back next week, but that hasn’t stopped us from ordering all the mouthwatering food the city has to offer.

Sweet, salty, and a little savoury, here are a few ideas to get you started:

Vietlicious serves some mean Banh Mi. Try their peppercorn steak, they’re buttered up and filled with pickled carrots, cucumber, cilantro and banh mi sauce. Add on a fried egg for a dollar extra.

Address: 335 Yonge Street

Phone: 437-237-2119

Take your picks! The Cheese Baker has these sweet buns available for delivery and pick up. strawberry cheese bun filled with organic strawberry chunks or the sweet potato cheese bun filled with real mashed sweet potato and bamboo charcoal bread? Or both, we don’t blame you.

Address: 690 Yonge Street

Phone: 416-848-0963



Take a look at these Jewels! Nami Japanese Restaurant has a beautiful Nami temari sushi set featuring 16 pieces of temari sushi in packaging that mimics a jewellery box when opened. This is only for pick up and for this weekend, customers get one item for free. Just call them to see what it is.

Address: 55 Adelaide Street East

Phone: 416-362-7373

You can’t go wrong with a classic Gnocchi dish and from Sugo nonetheless. Add their delicious tiramisu, trust us on that one.

Address: 1281 Bloor Street West

Phone: 416-535-1717



Gong Cha has a special trio of teas that are just so pink, they’re cute. Try out their strawberry passion fruit Earl Grey tea with kanten jelly, strawberry Earl Grey milk tea with pearls, or strawberry Earl Grey smoothie with Oreo.

Address: Several locations.

