5 things to eat and drink in Toronto this weekend: February 4 to 6
Feb 4 2022, 10:13 pm
Toronto, it’s time to treat yourself! Kick back and order some good eats that you can easily find here in the city.
Indoor dining is back, but that hasn’t stopped us from ordering all the mouthwatering food the city has to offer.
Sweet, salty, and a little savoury, here are a few ideas to get you started this weekend:
Holy Shakes
Strawberry Loves Nutella or Red Velvet Cheesecake Milkshake.
Address: 465 Queen Street West
Urban Cova
Handcrafted premium fruit tea.
Address: Unit 1094, Fairview Mall
Address: 6212 Yonge Street
Address: 16 Church Street
Chicken in the Kitchen
Cheese Volcano Chicken Platter
Address: 5600 Yonge Street
Jatujak Thai
Pu Pad Prik Klua (Stir-Fried Soft Shell Crab)
Address: 2386 Kingston Road
Burgers n Fries Forever
Crispy Hakka Chili Chicken Duo
Address: 106 John Street