5 things to eat and drink in Toronto this weekend: February 4 to 6

Feb 4 2022, 10:13 pm
5 things to eat and drink in Toronto this weekend: February 4 to 6
Toronto, it’s time to treat yourself! Kick back and order some good eats that you can easily find here in the city.

Indoor dining is back, but that hasn’t stopped us from ordering all the mouthwatering food the city has to offer.

Sweet, salty, and a little savoury, here are a few ideas to get you started this weekend:

Holy Shakes

Strawberry Loves Nutella or Red Velvet Cheesecake Milkshake.

 

Address: 465 Queen Street West

Urban Cova

Handcrafted premium fruit tea.

 

Address: Unit 1094, Fairview Mall
Address: 6212 Yonge Street
Address: 16 Church Street

Chicken in the Kitchen

Cheese Volcano Chicken Platter


Address: 5600 Yonge Street

Jatujak Thai

Pu Pad Prik Klua (Stir-Fried Soft Shell Crab)

 

Address: 2386 Kingston Road

Burgers n Fries Forever

Crispy Hakka Chili Chicken Duo

 

Address: 106 John Street

