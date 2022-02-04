5 things to eat and drink in Toronto this weekend: February 4 to 6

Toronto, it’s time to treat yourself! Kick back and order some good eats that you can easily find here in the city.

Indoor dining is back, but that hasn’t stopped us from ordering all the mouthwatering food the city has to offer.

Sweet, salty, and a little savoury, here are a few ideas to get you started this weekend:

Strawberry Loves Nutella or Red Velvet Cheesecake Milkshake.

Address: 465 Queen Street West

Handcrafted premium fruit tea.

Address: Unit 1094, Fairview Mall

Address: 6212 Yonge Street

Address: 16 Church Street

Cheese Volcano Chicken Platter

Address: 5600 Yonge Street

Pu Pad Prik Klua (Stir-Fried Soft Shell Crab)

Address: 2386 Kingston Road

Crispy Hakka Chili Chicken Duo

Address: 106 John Street

