8 fantastic things to do in Toronto this week: June 6 to 12

You won’t be short of things to do in Toronto this week.

Luminato Festival will be taking over Yonge-Dundas Square for several free events and, if you’re in the mood to go dancing, there’s a free bachata class for all levels.

Put on something fancy and attend a gala that benefits the Hospital for Sick Kids and you’ll totally be spoilt for choice with all the delicious options at Foodalicious.

What: The long-awaited Foodalicious is back with the return of beloved food trucks such as Liko’s Hawaiian Barbecue, Rebozos Taqueria, Tara Viet Grill, Pancho’s Bakery and many more. Order a cold one at the craft beer village and enjoy live music.

When: June 10 to 12

Time: Friday 6 pm to 9 pm, Saturday 3 pm to 9 pm, Sunday 2 pm to 7 pm

Where: Downsview park

Price: $15 for general admission early bird tickets (until June 9), kids under 12 enter for free

What: Monday evenings just got more magical as Casa Loma plays host to the Casa Loma Symphony Orchestra during Symphony in the Gardens, where guests can enjoy the estate gardens while listening to live music. This year’s line-up includes music by ABBA, Queen, as well as popular Disney and Broadway songs. The series kicks off on June 6 with songs by Sinatra and friends. Check out the full program here.

When: June 6 to September 5

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Casa Loma

Price: General admission $30, VIP Experience at BlueBlood Steakhouse $235

What: Celebrations are in full swing for the TD Salsa in Toronto Festival. If you’ve always wanted to see if bachata is for you, there’s a free dance class this Wednesday. There’s no registration required. Simply show up at Soul2Sole for free classes.

When: June 8

Time: Bachata for beginners 7 pm

Where: 27 Roytec Road, unit 104, Woodbridge

Price: Free

What: Attend panel discussions and watch female-led movies during the Female Eye Film Festival (FeFF). Established as a non-profit organization, the festival is a competition among international women directors. Movies that will be screening during the festival include Mama Irene, Be Still, Carmen, and We’re All In This Together.

When: June 9 to 12

Where: TIFF Bell Lightbox, 350 King Street West

Price: Individual films $20 (students and seniors $10), festival pass $150

What: Attend All-Star Gala in Support of SickKids, which takes place this Friday. The theme this year is the Olympic Games so expect to rub shoulders with popular sports and sports media personalities. There will be music, live performances, an open bar, and a silent auction. All proceeds go towards research and care at the Hospital for Sick Children.

When: June 10

Time: 9 pm to 1 am

Where: Toronto Event Centre, 15 Saskatchewan Road

Price: $132.20

What: Sing along to “Stay” and “Peaches” as Justin Bieber returns to his home province with a performance at Scotiabank Arena. The lineup also includes Harry Hudson, Eddie Benjamin, Téo, and Jaden.

When: June 7 to 8

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Arena, 40 Bay Street

Price: Varies

What: Luminato Festival will be taking over the heart of downtown Toronto with live performances by the Molinari Quartet, The Heavyweights Brass Band, and the Queer Songbook Youth Orchestra. There’s also going to be an eco-fair and a discussion on climate change.

When: June 9 to 12

Time: Thursday 9 pm, Friday 7 pm, Saturday and Sunday 2 pm

Where: Yonge-Dundas Square, 1 Dundas Street East

Price: Free

What: Live out your Pirates of the Caribbean fantasy during this unique escape room experience at Toronto’s Harbourfront. Set sail on this ghost ship where you and your friends (the game requires three teams of six players) will have an hour to figure out puzzles before the ship returns to the dock.

When: Until October 31

Time: Game times start at 5:45 pm, 7:45 pm, and 9:45 pm

Where: 585 Queens Quay West

Price: $59