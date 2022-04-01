Looking to stay in this weekend?

Then order lasagna from Tito’s Kitchen Lasanga Bar. Or you can head out and try new dishes at participating restaurants during Filipino Restaurant Month then check out an immersive art exhibit.

But if you really want to mix it up this weekend, you can head to Nathan Phillips Square for a massive pillow fight with strangers. It’s a bring-your-own-pillow event.

What: Dive into the famous artist’s work during the “Immersive Frida Kahlo” exhibit where visitors can learn about Kahlo’s work, life, and struggles. Technology helps to bring the artist’s pieces to life with 500,000 cubic feet of art, 90,000,000 pixels, and 1,200,000 frames of video.

When: Until May 29

Time: Arrive 20 minutes before the scheduled time

Where: 1 Yonge Street

Price: Basic $49.99, premium $59.99, VIP $83.99, children (six to 16 years old) $34.98. You can purchase your tickets here.

What: The first Filipino Restaurant Month kicks off on April 1 with various participating restaurants across Canada. In Toronto, check out the menu at iSLAS Filipino BBQ & Bar, Lechon Republik, Republika RestoBar & Grill, and more.

When: Throughout April

Where: Various locations

What: Bring a light featherless pillow and make your way to Nathan Phillips Square for the annual Great Pillow Fight, which takes place in New York, London, Madrid, Berlin, and Vienna. The event is a celebration of International Pillow Fight Day.

When: April 2

Time: Meet at 2 pm, starts at 3 pm

Where: Nathan Phillips Square, 100 Queen Street West

What: Shen Yun is a colourful celebration of China’s rich history through classical dance, traditional costumes, and operatic singing. The show is made up of 20 pieces, telling stories about legends and dynasties. Shen Yun tours 150 cities around the world every year.

When: April 1 to 10

Time: 7:30 pm, additional performances on Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 pm

Where: Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts, 145 Queen Street West

Price: From $100

What: Don’t feel like cooking? Then check out Tito’s Kitchen Lasanga Bar, a delivery-only spot. Order the Original Tito’s Beef Lasagna or the Ultimate Combo for Two. Don’t forget the tiramisu for dessert.

Time: Monday to Tuesday from 5 pm to 11 pm, Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 11:30 pm, and closed Wednesday to Friday

Where: 678 College Street (delivery only)

What: The Ministry of Mundane Mysteries will be taking place at Sound Off: A Deaf Theatre Festival. Inspectors will try to solve the mystery onstage with a different client for each performance. ASL and hearing audiences are welcome.

When: April 1 to 3

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual

Price: Pay what you can

What: Wear your favourite basketball jersey and head to Scotiabank Arena where you can expect a nail-biting game between Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat. Let’s go, Raptors!

When: April 3

Time: 7 pm

Where: Scotiabank Arena, 40 Bay Street

What: The Old Book and Paper Show is a treasure trove for collectors looking for vintage books, paper, and more. Other items on sale will include memorabilia, movie posters, and ‘30s and ‘40s fashion magazines.

When: April 3

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Artscape Wychwood Barns, 601 Christie Street

Price: Adults $10, children 12