Sports media company theScore opening new 80,000 sq ft Toronto office

Sports media and gaming company theScore is moving to a new home in downtown Toronto — an 80,000 sq ft office space inside the upcoming Waterfront Innovation Centre.

The Waterfront Innovation Centre, located on Queens Quay next to Sugar Beach, is currently under construction but, once complete, will have two connecting buildings totalling 475,000 sq ft.

theScore will occupy more than 85% of The Exchange — one of the two new buildings. With all of this new space, the media company plans to continue growth in operations and roll out the highly anticipated online sports betting in Canada.

The building’s location allows it to have an ultra-high-speed broadband fibre-optic network, which means it’ll have some of the fastest internet speeds in North America.

“As our technology-driven business has grown across North America, so too has theScore family, particularly in product development and engineering, with new team members joining every week,” said theScore Chairman and CEO John Levy. “We are committed to supporting our strong Toronto roots, continuing to grow our operations and workforce, and are thrilled to do so in a new, state-of-the-art waterfront office space.”

Just this month, it was announced that theScore is being acquired by fellow sports media company Penn National Gaming. According to a press release, Penn National plans to continue operating theScore as a stand-alone business and will continue to grow its presence in Toronto.

“The decision made by theScore to lease space at Toronto’s Waterfront Innovation Centre is not only a testament to the continued growth of our technology and innovation sector, but it will act as another confidence boost as we move forward in our pandemic recovery,” said Mayor John Tory.

“Toronto has long been a city where businesses have chosen to come set up shop or expand their operations, and the decision by theScore will help further amplify that Toronto story that we are a city that welcomes businesses, new ideas, innovation and much more.”