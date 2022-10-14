You can stay in this rosé-inspired Airbnb near Toronto (PHOTOS)

A new Airbnb near Toronto is the perfect getaway for anyone who lives by the phrase “rosé all day.”

Situated in the heart of Niagara on the Lake, the aptly named The Rosé House is a pale pink paradise.

Billed as the perfect girl’s getaway, the newly renovated, 3,100-square-foot home is ideal for bachelorette parties, baby showers, a mother/daughter trip, bridal showers, and the like.

It’s steps from world-class wineries, a lavender farm, restaurants, and shopping. The Pedal Pub, Niagara-on-the-Lake Golf Club, Ice Wine Festival, Shaw Festival Theatre, and Niagara Falls themselves are also within reach.

Guests are greeted by a massive pink flower wall, onto which a fluorescent “The Rosé House” sign is affixed. The eye-catching entryway also has eight built-in wineglass holders.

The living room and chef’s kitchen feature 14-foot vaulted ceilings and are joined by a double-sided glass fireplace.

A peachy-pink velvet couch and 70-inch smart TV can be found in the former, while the latter offers two oversized islands, two wine fridges, and quartz countertops. A fluorescent pink “Rosé made me do it” sign overlooks the space from above the fireplace.

The Rosé House can sleep up to eight people; each of the three bedrooms is wrapped in nature-inspired wallpaper and features elegant furnishings with pink and gold accents.

There’s also a dedicated glam room with copper ceilings, string lights, and four separate stations to get ready for a busy day of wine tours.

The oversized backyard offers patio seating and a picnic table, and the entire property is shaded by large, mature tree for the utmost privacy.

The Rosé House has a two-night minimum and the price varies based on the duration of your stay and the season. Bookings are open for all your rosé-infused fall getaways, cozy winter weekends, and next summer’s scenic wine tours.

Book your stay at The Rosé House here.