Can you smell what The Rock is cooking?

Vice TV is now accepting applicants from Toronto and the GTA for a new and upcoming episode of its Tales From The Territories wrestling series.

The series is a show that that reunites real life legends from wrestling’s most famous promotions, to relive their most outrageous, jaw-dropping, unbelievable but 100% true stories from in and out of the squared circle,” reads the show description from Carly Granovsky Casting call.

According to Vice TV, the series will take viewers to the golden age of wrestling, featuring “tales of triumph, violence, and perseverance…told by the legends who lived them.”

The roles are non-speaking and resemblance to the featured wrestlers is a plus. Wrestling, stunts, and martial arts training are also encouraged, along with having a similar muscular build to the featured wrestling legends.

To check out a list of the wrestlers they are looking for candidates to emulate, you can visit this website.

Those who win the parts will be paid $250 to $300 a day.

Shooting will take place in East York betwen August 31 and September 3.

The deadline to submit applications is Friday, August 19 at 1 pm EST, so if you feel you fit the mould, you can apply here.