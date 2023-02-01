Pizza really is just a slice of heaven. The gooey cheese, the mouthwatering sauce, and all of our favourite toppings. It’s a delicious dish that can be enjoyed year-round.

That’s why we’re excited to be teaming up with The Parlour Restaurant to celebrate National Pizza Day on February 9. One lucky winner will receive a huge prize: Free Pizza for a Year!

With 17 delectable handcrafted pizzas to choose from, there’s something for all ‘za lovers to enjoy on The Parlour’s menu!

The Parlour’s stone-baked pizzas are beloved by regulars and new patrons at their King Street West restaurant. Feast on The Dirty, topped with meatballs, extra pepperoni, banana pepper, and mozza. Discover The Big Prawn, loaded with prawn, pesto, sun-dried tomato, and pesto.

And don’t forget to try The Rogi, made with roasted garlic, cream, Yukon gold potato, bacon, andouille sausage, charred leeks, and sour cream.

If you’re craving brunch and burgers, oysters and share plates, and yummy desserts, The Parlour is also the place to be. And they even offer 1/2 off of wine every Monday to Wednesday.

Prize

Free Pizza for a Year: 1 free pizza a week of choice on The Parlour’s menu for 52 weeks.

– Pick-up only, no add-on modifications to the pizza, and can not carry on any missed pizzas for another week.

Contest

To enter for your chance to win free pizza for a year from The Parlour Restaurant, do the following:

1. Follow @TheParlourRestaurants on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have, along with your handle. (1 entry)

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm on February 9, 2023. One winner will be chosen at random and contacted through the platform they used to enter.

