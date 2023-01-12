With such a robust selection of phenomenal restaurants in the foodie city of Toronto, it can be hard to settle on which new restaurant or neighbourhood favourite to try out on your next culinary adventure.

It’s easy to scope out new eateries on social media, but there’s nothing that can inform your decision quite like crowdsourced ratings and reviews from people who’ve actually experienced the service, the ambience, and of course, the food at any given establishment.

And OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant technology in Toronto and beyond, has been kind enough to curate an annual list of the Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in Canada for 2022, as selected by diners like you.

With the latest rankings just released, the Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants list is a great way to review must-visit locals that made the list in 2022, as well as why customers loved them.

Take, for instance, Sorrel Rosedale, a local gem offering French Mediterranean-inspired fare and a comprehensive wine list in an elegant atmosphere, which was among the most beloved spots in Toronto for 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sorrel Rosedale (@sorrel_restaurant)

“We are consistently looking for new ideas to bring to our menu and we are consistent with our level of food and service,” owner and operator Faro Chiniforoush says of the restaurant’s long-running popularity.

“We have a very strong team behind us, they are like family and all our success is credited to these wonderful people that have been with us since the beginning.”

Despite some major setbacks — which included a fire in an upstairs salon that completely closed the original Yorkville location in 2014 — Sorrel has remained a mainstay for over a decade, even growing to a second location next door that is slated to open to the public in March 2023.

Patrons can expect the same high quality of Sorrel and passion of its staff but on a smaller, more casual scale; with fewer seats and a shorter menu, it will ideally be somewhere you’d stop for a snack or drink just before or after a full dinner at the original location.

Sorrel Rosedale’s expertise

Diners have commended the restaurant’s welcome, courteous, professional and informed service, as well as delicious food, which Chiniforoush will definitely continue on in the new restaurant and the New Year.

“We will continue to provide excellent food and service, that is our promise,” he says.

And with OpenTable, Chiniforoush and his team will continue to manage their reservations easily, as locals recognize them for their lauded food and service to the neighbourhood. Chiniforoush adds that they’ve been very fortunate and lucky to be nominated for OpenTable’s Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in Canada in past years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sorrel Rosedale (@sorrel_restaurant)



When forming the 2022 rankings, the online discovery and reservation platform found that post–lockdown, Canadians have happily returned to dining, getting back into the city’s culinary scene and frequenting both new additions and old favourites.

“Our data insights showed that Canadians were keen to dine out. The number of seated diners between January and October 2022 increased 79 per cent compared to the same period in 2021, and six per cent compared to 2019,” says Matt Davis, OpenTable’s Country Director. “There is a great deal of enthusiasm for spending in local restaurants, and we expect that Canadians’ desire to dine out will continue into 2023.”

As a special bonus, Daily Hive and OpenTable are giving away a $150 gift card to use at Sorrel Rosedale. Just follow Daily Hive Toronto and OpenTable Canada on Instagram and tag your friends to enter before January 18, 2023, for a chance to win! Terms apply.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Toronto (@dailyhivetoronto)

Check out the rest of OpenTable’s Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants list for 2022, and find somewhere new to book your next reservation today.