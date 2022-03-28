New art exhibit a slam dunk for Toronto basketball fans (PHOTOS)

A new basketball-themed art exhibit opening in Little Italy next month is giving fans a creative look at what hoop dreams are made of.

In The Paint, on display at The Local Gallery from April 13 to 30, features unique works by 11 local artists. According to partner and curator Pepe Bratanov, Toronto is the perfect city to showcase basketball art.

“There’s so much culture around basketball — fashion, sneakers, music, and art — that it finds its way into our lives one way or another,” said Bratanov to Daily Hive. “We, at the gallery, love basketball and the culture that surrounds it. So we had to rally everyone together for this exhibit.”

Visitors to The Local Gallery will discover nearly 40 hoops-themed creations and Toronto Raptors tributes. The artist lineup includes Mallory Tolcher, Chris Solcz, Briony Douglas, Kira Made This, Mark Serrano, Jimmy Chiale, Hieram, JBV Creative, Craig White, Peppy Colours, and The Give & Grow.

“We always pay close attention to the local art scene and we come across so many beautiful and original basketball creations. Some done by artists who specialize in basketball art and some were simply inspired by the game for that one piece,” Bratonov said.

“The work ranges from paintings and limited edition prints to sculptures, painted sneakers and jerseys and interactive kinetic art that shoots free throws and never misses.”

A highlight of In The Paint, which coincides with the start of the NBA Playoffs, is a series of basketball planters by womxn-led community initiative The Give and Grow.

“The Give & Grow is almost like its own mini-exhibit within the larger show,” explained Bratonov. “They’re getting 10 local artists to customize 10 basketball planters with 100% of proceeds going towards youth community workshops. Good vibes all around.”

The Local Gallery is open from Wednesday to Saturday from 12 to 6 pm. And if you’re looking to add one of the In The Paint artworks to your home court, you can purchase it and take it home after the show ends on April 30.

Address: 621 College Street, Toronto

