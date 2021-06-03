Harvey's is giving out free burgers at select GTA COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Harvey’s has partnered with Ontario Health Teams at pop-up vaccinations around the GTA to offer free burgers for newly vaccinated Ontarians.

Harvey’s Best Shot RV will tour vaccination clinics throughout June and July.

Those who get their “Best Shots” can visit the RV located outside the pop-up clinic for a free Angus or Lightlife burger and drink.

“Our health officials say the best shot we have at combating COVID-19 is ensuring as many Canadians are vaccinated as possible,” David Colebrook, President of Harvey’s Canada, said.

“Giving out free Harvey’s burgers is our way of saying thank you to those who are doing their part at keeping everyone safe.”

The Harvey’s RV will be located at the Edithvale Community Centre at 131 Finch Avenue West on June 5.

Any future locations will be shared on the fast-food chains’ Twitter or Instagram accounts.

Harvey’s is one of many businesses in Ontario that have offered incentives to get the ball rolling on COVID-19 vaccinations.

Liuyishou Hotpot, Sombrero Latin Foods, and Drop are among a few companies giving out freebies after showing proof of a vaccine.

“Getting as many people vaccinated as possible is the goal of our vaccine teams across the City of Toronto,” Gillian Howard, Vice President, Public Affairs & Communication at the University Health Network, said. “Our thanks to Harvey’s for supporting that goal with their Best Shot campaign.”